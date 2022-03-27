Vanderpump Rules: Would Katie Maloney reconcile with husband Tom Schwartz?

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney revealed if she would consider calling off her divorce from Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney filed for divorce from her husband and co-star Tom Schwartz just days ago, but would the television personality ever consider calling off the divorce and attempting to reconcile?

According to Katie, that’s not going to happen.

The former couple announced on March 15 that were parting ways and ending their marriage after being together for over 12 years. The news shocked both their fans and co-stars, however, Katie has since indicated the split didn’t come as a suprise to the couple themselves.

In a recent conversation with a celebrity photographer, Katie opened up and revealed if she would be willing to give her marriage another chance.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney reveals if she would reconcile with Tom Schwartz

Earlier this week, Katie was approached by a photographer who took the opportunity to ask if she would consider calling off her divorce.

“You recently filed for divorce, is there a reason why you did that?” the photographer asked.

Katie answered, “I mean, there’s plenty of reasons.”

When the photographer clarified that Katie’s Pump Rules co-star Lala Kent had indicated there was “still love there” between Katie and Tom, she confirmed that’s the case.

“Yes, of course,” she shared as she touched her hand to her chest. Katie also confirmed she was still living with Tom amidst their split.

Katie also revealed that while there was plenty of love and the pair had a great “friendship,” those things ended up not being enough for her.

“We have a great friendship but it just happens sometimes,” she shared.

On the topic of a possible reconciliation, the photographer asked if there was “a chance” Katie would call off her divorce from Tom after filing.

“I don’t think so,” she shared somberly. “No.”

Katie and Tom separated before Valentine’s Day, but Katie says their impending split had been ‘building up’

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Katie and Tom announced their separation on March 15 by posting separate statements to their respective Instagram accounts simultaneously. The statements came on the heels of various rumors that the couple was struggling to keep their marriage afloat.

For her part, Katie kept her statement relatively short, but was sure to clarify that she still had “deep admiration” for Tom.

In his statement, Tom took it a step further and opened up about the grief of their split. In his statement, he revealed that Katie was ultimately the one who asked for their separation. Tom also expressed his sadness at becoming a “statistic” with their split.

Shortly after going public about their split, Katie shared that although the split may have seemed sudden for their followers, fans, and even some of their co-stars, it really wasn’t surprising to them.

“I know [for] some people [it] may seem like a shock, or it may seem like an abrupt thing, but for us it’s not like we just decided this this week or yesterday or the day before,” she said during an episode of her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast.

She continued to elaborate that the feelings were bubbling up for a while, and although she had attempted to “deny” them, the voice ultimately became so “loud” that she needed to do something about it.

“It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make,” she said through tears.

After officially filing for divorce, Katie’s documents revealed the couple’s official separation date was February 12, 2022, just days prior to Valentine’s Day.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.