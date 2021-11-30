Porsha Williams’ spinoff show has viewers confused about her relationship timeline with Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia went public with their relationship in May 2021. Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram

Porsha Williams revealed how her engagement to Simon Guobadia went down on her new show, Porsha’s Family Matters.

After going public with their relationship in May 2021, Williams began filming a Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff. On the show, she showed viewers more of her family, friends, and her partner. As many viewers saw on RHOA Season 13, Williams started dating Guobadia after splitting from his soon-to-be ex-wife, Falynn Pina.

Once the former Dish Nation star went public with her engagement on the new series, some viewers questioned their almost instant connection timeline.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia received multiple Twitter comments after Porsha’s Family Matters

In September 2021, Williams announced that she would no longer be a leading cast member on RHOA. However, the Pursuit of Porsha author told her fans about her new show on Bravo, which aired in November 2021. During the first episode, viewers saw Williams introduce Guobadia as her fiance. According to his confessional in the episode, they met when she messaged him about his split from Falynn. But, Williams said it was Guobadia who DM’d her first.

On Porsha’s Family Matters, the Pampered by Porsha CEO said Guobadia proposed to her after a month of dating. Later in the episode, Williams’ sister, Lauren Williams, told Dennis McKinley that Guobadia proposed two weeks into the relationship.

Following the show’s pilot episode, many Twitter users responded to the couple’s dating timeline inconsistencies.

“Porsha and Simon saying two different things,” one commenter said. “You messaged him, or he messaged you first? Ur sister said y’all was together for 2 weeks prior to engagement and Porsha sayin a month. Both of which sound stupid, but they could have got the story together first.”

“I’m watching #PorshasFamilyMatters, and I totally understand why ppl are confused about the relationship timeline and how fast they moved,” another Twitter user said before adding, “However, I’ve been with a man who I actually fell in love within 30 days, we moved in together in 3 months AND tattoos of each other’s name.”

Porsha Williams admits the timeline of her engagement is a ‘mindf**k’

Before dating Guobadia, Williams and McKinley worked on getting back together after he cheated on her in 2019. However, in December 2020, they decided to split up for good. On Porsha’s Family Matters, she explained that she and Guobadia didn’t get together until he and Falynn announced their separation in January 2021. Several months later, Williams posted multiple photos from her Mother’s Day event, hosted by McKinley. In one photo, she, Guobadia, and her ex smiled for the camera as she rocked her new engagement ring.

Although they were already engaged when the photos surfaced, Williams didn’t confirm the relationship until the following day. During her confessional, she said she didn’t initially realize why some viewers deemed her a homewrecker.

“I had no idea that the timeline was such a mindf–ck for the public,” Williams admitted, per Page Six.

Guobadia’s ex-wife recently welcomed a baby girl with her fiance, Jaylan Banks.

Porsha’s Family Matters airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.