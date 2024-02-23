Porsha Williams files for divorce from Simon Guobadia after 1 year of marriage

Porsha Williams has been making headlines for the past few days after announcing her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

However, now she’s back in the news for a much different reason – and it’s an unfortunate one.

Sources have reported that the 42-year-old has just filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia, after a year of marriage to the Nigerian businessman.

The news has surprised some people who have seen the loved-up couple on social media looking happier than ever.

One of the last posts from the couple was a few weeks ago when Porsha shared a PDA-filled snap on Instagram.

The selfie showed them kissing by the beach as Simon stared into the camera.

The January 2 post was captioned, “Gimme dat💋 🍫lol I love to make him blush.”





RHOA star Porsha Williams files for divorce from Simon Guobadia

PEOPLE just shocked us with the news that Porsha recently filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia.

The media outlet cited court documents that claim the RHOA star took the step to end her marriage on Thursday in Atlanta.

Simon has been in the news over the past several days amid claims that he was denied permanent residency in the U.S. due to an alleged criminal past.

However, an insider says Porsha’s divorce filing was “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.”

The source noted that the reason for the couple’s split is an “ongoing matter.”

Things were fine earlier this month when Porsha shared a photo/paid ad featuring Simon a few hours before Valentine’s Day.

“I love spending mornings with Simon, but he knows we’ve got to spill the tea while we sip our morning coffee,” the post read in part.

While the pair seemed happy in the snaps, a lot has changed over the past few days because now they’re over!

Porsha and Simon’s relationship started messy

The couple’s relationship started on a scandalous note because they first met when Simon was still married to Falynn Pina.

The Season 13 newbie was introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend, and at the time, Porsha was seemingly trying to work on things with her ex-fiance, Dennis Mckinley.

However, by the end of the season, everything had changed, and the world was shocked to find out that Porsha had started dating Simon.

He and Falynn were still married but on the rocks and going through their drama.

Nonetheless, Simon and Porsha shared on Instagram that they were in love and planning to get married – later announcing their engagement in May 2021.

The RHOA star married the 59-year-old in two lavish ceremonies in November 2022 and started their life together.

But after 15 months of marriage, the couple has called it quits.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.