Porsha Williams shows off incredibly expensive gift from Simon Guobadia

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams. Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha Williams has a lot to brag about these days, including her brand-new Rolls Royce. In her latest Instagram post, she poses in front of the luxury vehicle showing off its silver finish and bright orange interior.

The car, which retails for over $300,000, was a gift from her fiance, Simon Guobadia. He made a separate post on his Instagram page showing a second Rolls Royce. The couple now have matching vehicles.

In her pictures, Porsha’s excitement is evident as she shows off beautiful angles of her new ride. She can also be seen embracing Simon and thanking him for this very expensive gift.

Porsha and Simon work to defend their relationship

Fans of Porsha know that she’s always been open about her relationships. They often were storylines on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she was a cast member for 10 seasons. She began dating Simon after splitting up with her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley.

Rumors quickly began to spread about the couple. This is mainly because Simon was previously in a relationship with Falynn Guobadia, who appeared as a guest on RHOA. At the time, she was introduced as Porsha’s friend. This left some fans questioning both the validity and the timeline of Porsha and Simon’s relationship.

While both have clarified that nothing happened between them until they were each separated from their previous relationships, Porsha admits she understands that things didn’t look right. That hasn’t stopped the two from continuing their relationship and getting engaged.

Porsha shares her family with viewers in new Bravo show

After deciding to leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha announced she was starring in a spinoff show about her family. In November of 2021, Porsha’s Family Matters premiered on Bravo.

The show centers on Porsha adjusting to her new normal as a mom and a businesswoman. Along the way, she shares moments with her family and tries to ease their doubts about her relationship with Simon.

Dennis, her ex-fiance, has become somewhat of the breakout star of the show. Episodes feature the two of them learning to coparent their daughter and attempting to build a friendship. Fans have grown to enjoy his sarcastic humor and his eagerness to call out Porsha’s questionable behavior.

While some viewers might feel he and Porsha should rekindle their romance, others would argue he is a good voice of reason for her. Either way, he’s proven to be both entertaining and likable.

When she is not focused on filming, Porsha is often seen promoting her book, The Pursit of Porsha, and her line of affordable bedding.

Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.