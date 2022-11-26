Porsha Williams married Simon Guobadia: Here’s what we know

RHOA alum Porsha Williams’ two-day wedding featured seven outfit changes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia have officially tied the knot.

The couple were married Friday in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, inspired by Guobadia’s Nigerian heritage.

They will celebrate again on Saturday with an American ceremony.

Ahead of the festivities, Williams told People magazine she was “ridiculously excited,” sharing that she was “just so ready” to marry Guobadia.

“I’m not even nervous,” Williams said. “I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited.”

The couple met on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, when Guobadia was still married to friend of the cast Falynn Pina. Guobadia and Williams got engaged in May 2021 after one month of dating.

RHOA alum Porsha Williams marries in Nigerian ceremony

Over the course of the two wedding days, Williams told People, she had planned seven wardrobe changes.

“It’s going to be a true fashion extravaganza,” the reality star laughed. “I just couldn’t turn any dresses down!”

For Friday’s Nigerian ceremony, Williams wore an outfit befitting an Edo bride: a red gown by designer Lakimmy and matching okuku, a headpiece decorated with Benin coral beads.

Later in the evening, Williams changed into two gowns by designer Tabik: one in gold, the other in royal blue.

Guests were asked to wear traditional or formal Nigerian-inspired attire in the colors of the day: teal and purple.

Following cultural tradition, the couple also provided fabrics to make family members’ clothing for the day.

“It was a huge undertaking,” Williams said. “I chose all of the colors, everything. I should be a stylist after this!”

Traditional Benin singers and dancers performed during the native law and custom ceremony. For the reception, Williams said she wanted guests to feel like they had been transported to Nigeria. The theme made sense because Guobadia hailed from Benin City in Nigeria’s Edo State.

“I want them to feel like they have taken a flight and landed in Benin,” she said.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia blend cultures in Atlanta wedding ceremony

At the reception Friday, guests dined on traditional Benin foods like snails, egusi, okra stew, and meat pies from local Nigerian restaurant Little Lagos.

To honor Atlanta native Williams’ Southern roots, the menu also included fried lobster and cornbread.

The cake was traditional Benin-style.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently filming Season 15.