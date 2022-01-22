Paris Hilton approves of Kim Kardashian’s ‘cute’ relationship with ‘funny guy’ Pete Davidson

Paris Hilton said her friend Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are “cute together.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/S_bukley

Kim Kardashian has Paris Hilton’s support as she continues her courtship with Pete Davidson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and The Rookie actor are seemingly going strong since they first connected in October. While Kardashian navigates her divorce from Kanye West, she’s enjoying relaxing dates with Davidson. Although the relationship is new, the pair has already spent time with the SKIMS founder’s famous family.

As Monsters & Critics previously shared, many of Kardashian’s friends support her and Davidson’s romance. In a recent interview, Hilton revealed why the relationship received her stamp of approval.

Paris Hilton said Kim Kardashian looks ‘beautiful’ with Pete Davidson

Earlier this week, Hilton sat down with Access Hollywood to chat about her new Peacock show, Paris In Love. In the series, The Simple Life alum documented her wedding journey with her fiance, Carter Reum. After several years of dating, the couple officially tied the knot last November.

Hilton shared her thoughts on Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson during her interview. While smiling, the heiress said she’s happy that her longtime friend found someone who brings her joy.

“I’m so happy to see her happy,” Hilton said. “She looks so beautiful and smiling, and I think they’re just so cute together.”

The “Stars are Blind” singer also explained why she thinks Kardashian chose Davidson over other potential suitors. As many social media commenters theorize about the comedian’s appeal, Hilton said a man with a sense of humor attracts most women.

“Funny guys are awesome,” she continued. “They always make you laugh and put you in a good mood and good vibes, it’s really cute.”

Hilton and Kardashian have been friends since they were children. Before KUWTK, the KKW Fragrance owner worked for the Cooking With Paris host. Although they went years without speaking, they patched up their relationship and Kardashian attended Hilton’s wedding last year.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are ‘going strong’ despite Kanye West drama

Since Davidson and Kardashian got together, her estranged husband, West, has publicly expressed his feelings about the relationship. Recently, Ye released a track featuring The Game called “Eazy.” In the song, he threatened to fight Davidson. The Donda rapper also accused Kardashian of letting “nannies” raise their four children and intentionally leaving him out of Chicago West’s birthday party.

Davidson seemingly isn’t leaving the KKW Beauty founder’s side despite West’s accusations. However, the relationship has allegedly affected his work life. A source recently told The Sun that Davidson acts like “a total diva” now and missed several SNL rehearsals to hang out with Kardashian.

“He missed the first few days of rehearsal last week and was still allowed to be in Saturday’s show,” the insider said. “Normally, if you miss any rehearsals, you are out of the show on Saturday night, and the cast is starting to turn on him.”

