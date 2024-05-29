Paola Mayfield addresses rumors she split from Russ Mayfield, proves they’re still going strong

Paola and Russ Mayfield are still going strong despite what their naysayers think.

The 90 Day Fiance couple has openly faced their fair share of marital woes. It has led to people continuously questioning them on their relationship.

Paola often faces questions about Russ’s whereabouts, especially when she doesn’t include her husband in her Instagram posts.

Her latest photo on Instagram was aimed at the doubters who repeatedly assume that she and Russ have gone their separate ways.

Paola uploaded some couples’ photos in the carousel post, depicting herself and Russ enjoying a night out.

In the first photo, Paola and her husband of 11 years took a break from their billiards game to snap a photo as they put their arms around each other and held their cue sticks, smiling for the camera.

Paola snapped the second up-close shot, with Russ standing behind her (in the distance).

Paola and Russ Mayfield shoot down rumors they’ve split

Paola’s caption for the photos was clearly a shot at her and Russ’s haters.

“Where is @russ_mayfield 🤷🏼‍♀️😬,” she wrote.

Russ had some fun joining in on the joke, too. He took to his Instagram Story and uploaded a screenshot of Paola’s post.

The song Finger Family from CoComelon played, asking, “Daddy Finger, where are you?”

Russ jokingly added text above his photo with an arrow pointing to himself that read, “I’m here.”

Russ played along and told his followers, “I’m here,” in Paola’s photo. Pic credit: @russ_mayfield/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiance couple has faced their fair share of ups and downs

Although Paola and Russ are in a good place in their marriage, that hasn’t always been the case.

In 2021, Paola and Russ decided to separate amid a rough patch in their marriage. But it wasn’t long before they reconciled, and Paola told her fans that she and Russ “believed in second chances” and were “stronger together.”

Earlier this year, Paola sparked rumors that she and Russ were on the fritz when she insinuated that she regretted taking Russ back.

“All that work, and what did it get me?” Paola mouthed in a TikTok video. “When I did all I could to get out of there, and now he is taking me back.”

In February 2024, Paola and Russ’s publicist issued a vague statement on their behalf, addressing the rumors about their marriage.

As Monsters and Critics reported, their rep, Dominique Enchinton, told In Touch, “Paola and Russ have not made any official decisions regarding their marriage.”

“They are continually making steps to work on their relationship,” she added.

Paola isn’t interested in updating anyone on her and Russ’s relationship status

It appears that Paola and Russ are having fun teasing their fans and critics on social media about the status of their relationship.

On top of that, Paola has made it clear that she and Russ’s marriage isn’t something she wants to discuss publicly. In fact, she joked about it last month in a viral trend video on Instagram.

Paola posed next to a mannequin as text over her video read, “Them: Tell us about your relationship status or sing a Chinese song.”

Paola began belting out the lyrics to a Chinese song, insinuating that she’d rather sing a song in a foreign language than discuss her relationship status.

In the caption, Paola explained, “Sorry guys but I needed to jump on this #trend 🥹🤣.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.