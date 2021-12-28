Paola and Russ Mayfield are back together– says they ‘believe in second chances’

Russ and Paola Mayfield have reconciled. Pic credit: TLC

The holiday season turned out to be a good one for estranged 90 Day Fiance couple Russ and Paola Mayfield who’ve been going through some rough times in their marriage.

However, based on Paola’s latest post the pair have decided to give things another try.

A few months ago the Colombian beauty revealed that she and Russ were separated and since then it’s been hard trying to figure out exactly what was going on between them. One moment they appeared to be back on and then another moment things seemed rocky again.

The TLC stars were trying to spend time together to get their marriage back on track and keep things as normal as possible for their son Axel. Despite being estranged they posted several family photos on social media leaving us to speculate on the status of their relationship.

However, this time around there’s nothing to speculate because Paola just made it clear that they are back together

Paola and Russ Mayfield are back together

Paola is known to get tons wagging from her social media posts and her latest Instagram video is doing just that! This time, however, it’s congratulatory messages that are pouring in from followers amid the revelation that Paola and Russ have reconciled.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a short clip from her holiday celebration dressed in a fiery red dress.

At first, Paola appeared to be dancing by herself but after a few seconds, Russ comes into view and starts dancing with Paola then pulls her in for a passionate kiss. And if that isn’t enough to convince you, Paola’s message that accompanied the Instagram video says it all.

“We believe in second chances,” wrote Paola who also added the hashtag “#strongertogether.”

This is a happy turn of events for the couple because a few days ago Paola expressed doubt about making her marriage work.

Paola Mayfield was frustrated with husband Russ

The 90 Day Fiance star expressed disappointment with her husband Russ in her latest interview with Entertainment Tonight. At that point, Paola admitted that she wasn’t feeling very optimistic about her marriage and she explained why.

“Sometimes I need motivation and it’s hard because I’m always the one to always push,” she confessed. “And it’s like, I don’t want to keep doing this for so long…There’s just a point where I don’t care to do it anymore.”

Paola shared her frustration with Russ and told the media outlet, “He keeps messing up. He drives me insane because I do try and… you get tired of trying.”

Luckily things have changed since then because now the pair are back together and trying to make their marriage work.

Are you surprised that Russ and Paola decided to give their marriage another chance?

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.