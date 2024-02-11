Paola Mayfield shows off breast augmentation results during date night with husband Russ

Several months after going under the knife to upgrade her breast implants, Paola Mayfield showed off the healed results.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 1 veteran was out and about in Florida over the weekend and snapped some pics during a date night with her husband, Russ Mayfield.

Paola and Russ enjoyed an evening at The Vintage Speakeasy Bistro in Orlando, Florida, on Friday night, and she couldn’t help but capture a couple of bathroom selfies during their night out.

The reality TV star stood inside the bathroom, which was decorated with black wallpaper and gold accents, in a form-fitting white dress and white tennis shoes.

Paola sported long, blonde extensions styled in a side part with waves as she popped one leg for the first photo, which she captioned, “#bathroomselfie.”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The second photo was similar to the first, but Paola turned her hips for a different angle this time, showing off her entire outfit from head to toe.

Paola showed off her fashion sense for a bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Rather than captioning the second pic, Paola let it do the talking.

In a third Instagram Story slide, Paola shared Russ’s IG Story video, which featured the two of them enjoying their night at The Vintage Speakeasy Bistro.

Paola and Russ enjoyed a night out in Orlando, Florida. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola upsized her breast implants last year

Paola’s photos come on the heels of her second breast augmentation surgery in August 2023. At the time, Paola opted to upsize her implants before she ultimately gets them removed altogether.

Now that it’s been several months, Paola is fully healed and seems to be happy with the results.

It appears that Paola and Russ are fighting for their marriage amid rumors they’re splitting

Despite recent rumors that Paola and Russ have separated, it looks as though the two are at least attempting to keep their marriage alive.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Paola hinted that she and Russ, her husband of 10 years, might be headed for splitsville.

Paola and Russ have separated once before but were able to work through their marital issues and have used the help of counselors and therapists.

This time, it seems they’re trying their best to keep their marriage afloat despite their history of turmoil, breaking up, and making up.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.