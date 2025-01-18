Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi addresses divorce rumors and why she never went on honeymoon with Jionni LaValle

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spoke about the ongoing rumors that she and Jionni LaValle are getting a divorce.

The Jersey Shore recently appeared on MTV’s Family Vacation reunion, where she and her castmates relived some of the drama and mayhem from Season 7.

She recently went on social media to address fan concerns about potential marriage issues.

Snooki and Jionni have been married for over 10 years and share three children, whom the Jersey Shore star proudly posts about often.

Her husband appears in occasional social media posts, and some fans often believe his absence from the various Family Vacation episodes is a sign he and Snooki are having troubles.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When reports revealed Jionni’s name again last year in the Ashley Madison leak scandal, speculation about the couple’s marital issues grew.

Snooki addressed divorce rumors and honeymoon

On her Instagram Live, Snooki recently shut down reports of divorce proceedings between her and Jionni.

“Back in the day, there were so many articles like ‘Oh, they’re getting divorced.’ It’s not real. Just because he’s not on the show doesn’t mean he’s not in my life,” she said.

“He just likes to keep private, which I love about that. I love him for that because I don’t want everything to be so public,” Snooki shared.

She indicated that being on a reality show opens up one’s life to the world, so she enjoys the privacy she and her husband maintain.

“I like feeling normal…in my house [and] in my family. I just like being a normal person,” she admitted.

“We still love each other. We’re still married, and we’re hopefully taking a vacation soon,” Snooki shared on her IG Live.

There has been constant speculation about Snooki and Jionni’s marriage issues, which has led to fans asking about them and rumors taking off.

Mostly, these rumors pop up when Snooki appears at events with her castmates, where most of them are with their significant others, but she’s not.

Snooki talks about never going on a honeymoon with Jionni

In 2012, Snooki and Jionni LaValle became engaged. Months later, she gave birth to their first son, Lorenzo Dominic LaValle.

Snooki gave birth to their daughter Giovanna Marie LaValle in 2014, and the couple married a few months later.

Snooki said that because she was breastfeeding Giovanna at the time, she didn’t feel comfortable leaving her at home, so they never went on a honeymoon.

Their second son, Angelo James LaValle, was born in 2019. They currently appear to be a happy family of five.

Snooki said she and Jionni are finally trying to take that big trip years later since their 10th anniversary arrived in November 2024.

“So we can go on our honeymoon, finally, and leave the kids for a couple of days and be on our own,” Snooki said.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.