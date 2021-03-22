Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi fans flip out over rare photo with husband Jionni


Nicole Polizzi on the set of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
Nicole Polizzi shared a rare photograph of her husband Jionni LaValle to the delight of her fans. Pic credit: MTV

Former Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shocked fans with a rare photo of her husband of six years, Jionni LaValle.

In the new post, the couple wore Disney masks. It was not clear if they were visiting a Disneyworld Orlando resort at the time.

Nicole stood in front of her handsome husband in the snap. Her long, dark hair was tied back into a ponytail. She wore a white baseball cap with a Mickey Mouse logo atop her head.

On Nicole’s neck was a piece of jewelry that featured the first initials of her three children, Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

Behind Nicole, Jionni wore a black Mickey Mouse t-shirt. He accessorized with a silver chain.

The Instagram post was the first time in three months that Nicole shared an image of her husband.

The last time she posted anything was a video in December during a snowstorm. She videotaped Jionni shoveling snow in front of her brick-and-mortar store, The Snooki Shop in New Jersey.

Nicole joked about the rare image

Nicole realized that Jionni prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

In the caption of the sweet snap, she wrote, “He’s like crocadilly, but alive.”

Jionni isn’t a big fan of being seen in the media spotlight, even though he’s married to a famous former reality TV star.

Nicole once said in an interview with Us Magazine that there had been rumors of trouble in her marriage because she did not regularly post photos of her husband.

“I feel like if I don’t post pictures of Jionni or he doesn’t post pictures with me, it’s like we have marital issues and it’s not even the case,” she explained.

“Jionni just wants nothing to do with the spotlight and I’m like, ‘Babe, when you marry me, sometimes we got to take pictures together.’ He’s like, ‘Nah, I’m good.’ I feel like, when people don’t see us together in pictures, it’s like, ‘OK, something must be wrong,’” she explained.

Fans adored the rare photo

Fans of the former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star were thrilled to see the couple together. They shared their excitement in the comments section of the post.

One follower said, “It’s ironic how everyone especially jenny tried to get you to break up with him during the jersey shore days. And now you have the strongest relationship of all of them!”

Nicole Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle on Instagram.
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi fans were thrilled by the snap of the couple on Instagram. Pic credit: Instagram

A second fan called the couple her “favorite” and sent blessings for their marriage and beautiful family.

A fan of Nicole Polizzi commented on her Instagram photo.
A second fan of Nicole Polizzi and husband Jionni called them her “favorite couple.” Pic credit: Instagram

Nicole did not film with the cast during the most recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but fans have remained hopeful that they will be able to watch her on their television screens in the near future.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

