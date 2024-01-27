Jersey Shore’s Snooki fires back at troll asking why she’s not with Jionni

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shut down an online troll suggesting she and her husband, Jionni, might have marriage issues.

The Jersey Shore star attended a special event with castmates and appeared in a photo with most of her Family Vacation co-stars and their significant others.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, celebrated their daughter Mia Bella’s first birthday with friends and family.

They referred to the beautiful event as Mia Bella’s “Winter ONEderland,” with everyone dressed up for the occasion.

Sorrentino shared a carousel post featuring photos, including one of him and his wife Lauren with their two children.

Other images included a look at the invite for the event, Mia wearing an all-pink outfit, and a photo with Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore castmates who attended.

Snooki attended the Sorrentino’s event without her husband

The fifth slide in the carousel post above shows many of Sorrentino’s castmates and significant others seated at the table for the event.

Among the guests are Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola with boyfriend Justin May and Jennifer “JWoww” Farley with fiance Zack Carpinello.

Deena Cortese is seated next to Carpinello, with Snooki between JWoww and Sammi. Jersey Shore stars Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio are absent from the photo.

Also missing from the scene are Deena’s husband, Christopher Buckner, and Snooki’s husband, Jionni Lavalle. One commenter called attention to Jionni not being there, which prompted Snooki to fire back.

“Why is Gianni never around? Ever,” the individual wrote.

“he’s at home with my 3 kids Richie. Let him be,” Snooki replied.

Snooki’s husband said he was done with Jersey Shore filming

While Snooki rose to fame with Jersey Shore to become a reality television icon, her husband prefers not to be involved.

In 2018, rumors surfaced that Snooki and Jionni had split up after he indicated he wouldn’t participate in any more Jersey Shore: Family Vacation filming with his wife.

However, Jionni took to social media to share why, telling fans, “I’m going to visit this subject one time and one time only.”

“My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it. Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids,” he said.

Snooki and Jionni have been married since 2014 and have three children. They welcomed Lorenzo Dominic in 2012, Giovanna Marie in 2014, and Angelo James in 2019.

Jionni appeared with Snooki in 2016’s Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip, an f.y.i. series. However, his 2018 Instagram post above referred to his decision not to appear in any more of the filming of Jersey Shore’s Family Vacation spinoff.

The new Family Vacation Season 7 is on the way, featuring the MTV show’s iconic cast. After several seasons as a guest and recurring cast member, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will rejoin the group.

Snooki will also appear, but viewers probably won’t see Jionni due to his stance about filming and dedication to their children.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres Thursday, February 8 at 8/7c on MTV.