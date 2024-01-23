Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick blasted by critics for sharing her unrecognizable look

Angelina Pivarnick’s recent photo share had some fans and critics calling out her altered appearance.

The 37-year-old MTV star is no stranger to sharing with fans the various cosmetic surgeries she has done.

On Tuesday, she posted a curious photo on social media in which she was sitting on a couch and looking to the side with Jersey Shore pillows behind her.

The image arrived from the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 reunion, which aired on MTV several weeks ago.

While it was clearly Angelina based on her attire, many people called her out for using filters or even artificial intelligence (AI) to alter her face.

Angelina shared a cryptic caption, “Thin line,” with a heart emoji.

Fans accuse Angelina of using ‘filters’ or ‘AI’ in unrecognizable pic

Angelina’s latest photo share received over 18,000 likes and 600-plus comments with mixed reactions.

Many individuals questioned who was pictured in the photo or suggested it was heavily edited.

“Is this AI ???” one person asked, while another commented, “This doesn’t look like you.”

“Who is this?” another commenter asked.

“Imagine getting plastic surgery and still photoshopping your face,” one harsh critic commented.

Another told Angelina to stop deleting all the comments about how the photo didn’t look like her.

“You’re a pretty girl. Please stop with the filters honey. We all see you on TV and know how you really look,” they wrote.

A commenter told the Jersey Shore star she has “self image issues” and that “needs to be corrected.”

The Jersey Shore star has previously shared updates about her cosmetic procedures and surgeries, including breast augmentation and facial treatments.

It’s unclear what she was going for with her latest photo share, but she may have been having fun with a photo-altering app. Angelina previously shared other posts on her Instagram showing her look from the reunion.

Earlier this month, Angelina went to New York’s Dana D Hair Studio to get a “new look” for the “new season.”

The studio’s IG page shared a video clip showing her look transformed “Back to black” for “Classic Angelina.”

The caption revealed that Angelina got a “butterfly cut with a longer version of a curtain bang and big body blowout” along with four bundles of 24-inch hair extensions.

“can’t wait to watch my boo n the game on @mtv @jerseyshore new season,” another part of the caption read.

Angelina then shared a photo of her completed look on her Instagram page, with her hairstylist behind her.

“Hit up my girl for your hair to be slayed,” she wrote in the caption.

Viewers are ready to see what’s next for Angelina’s adventures on MTV’s Family Vacation as she’s been featured in a Season 7 teaser trailer, seemingly arguing with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

In addition, Angelina continues to explore the details she learned about her family following Season 6’s bombshell about her father. There will likely be plenty of other hijinx and drama for fans, with no shortage of viewer criticism of the show’s stars.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres Thursday, February 8 at 8/7c on MTV.