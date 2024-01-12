Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola fires back at haters after getting called ‘old’ in video clip

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is telling her online critics to back off with a recent video she uploaded to address her wrinkles.

The popular Jersey Shore star returned to the Family Vacation spinoff last year after a hiatus from the show that lasted over 10 years.

It was a welcome return for many fans, as viewers had more of their favorite OGs from the original MTV series to watch during the core group’s various adventures.

While away from the show, Sammi grew up, too, indicating in interviews that she’d matured and moved past her tumultuous relationship with castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Her last appearance on a Jersey Shore show or spinoff arrived in 2014 as part of the Snooki & JWoww spinoff on MTV. At the time, she was 27.

She’s now 36 and is letting her critics know to back off when it comes to comments about her appearance as she ages.

Sammi releases video to address her critics

Taking to TikTok, Sammi appeared on camera for a quick video clip as she sat against a comfy brown couch or chair. She wore a baggy green sweater with her brunette locks flowing.

“First off, all those comments saying I’m old because I have wrinkles. It’s true,” she said as she brought the camera closer to her face and touched her forehead.

“I am old. I’m like pushing 40 soon. Let me live,” she said in the clip.

Sammi didn’t indicate where she saw the critics’ comments about her wrinkles. She’s featured in the new Season 7 teaser trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and regularly releases TikTok videos.

Her recent TikTok clapback video collected thousands of comments from her fans and followers, many of which were compliments about her look as she ages. Some even called out one of her Jersey Shore castmates, as several have had cosmetic surgery and procedures to address their appearances.

Fans react to Sammi’s video about getting older

Many fans rushed to Sammi’s defense on her latest TikTok video based on how she has aged.

“GIRL you are the most natural and beautiful of the cast,” one commenter wrote.

“Everyone thinks 30 and 40 is old til they get up there,” another individual commented.

Several others slammed Sammi’s castmate with their reactions to the video.

“hey at least your face doesn’t look like Jwoww’s,” one wrote.

“People are dumb AF, you look younger than Jwoww and her face is frozen so..,” a commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @sammisweetheart1/TikTok

Sammi returned to the comments of her video, where she thanked fans for the outpouring of supportive remarks.

“You’re all so kind 🥰♥️made my day,” she commented.

More fans dropped by to tell Sammi she is “forever gorgeous” and “should be so proud” of her appearance.

Another reminded her and everyone else that “30-40 is not old.”

Pic credit: @sammisweetheart1/TikTok

How old are Sammi’s Jersey Shore castmates?

With Sammi set to celebrate her 37th birthday in March, she’s among the youngest of the cast members. Her castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Vinny Guadagnino are also 36 and will turn 37 in November.

Jennifer “JWoww” Farley is set to celebrate her 38th birthday in February, while Angelina will celebrate hers in June.

The rest of the men on the show are older. Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio is the oldest and will turn 44 in July. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino turns 42 that same month.

Sammi’s ex-boyfriend, Ronnie, whom she began dating during the OG run of Jersey Shore, will turn 39 in December.

Viewers are waiting to see the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for the teased reunion between the exes years after they split up.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres Thursday, February 8, at 8/7c on MTV.