Nicole Anthony asks Big Brother fans to ‘lay it on me’ in social media video post, Andy Herren responds

Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 22 posted to her Twitter account this evening to let fans of the show tell her how they feel about the current season.

After introducing herself, Nicole said, “I have my big girl panties on and I’m here because I want you to lay it on me.”

Nicole went on to say, “I want to hear it all. I want to hear the anger. I want to hear the frustration. Because above any and all else, I’m a huge fan of Big Brother myself, and I get it. I know what it’s like to watch and want to jump through your TV screen and smack somebody.”

Nicole Anthony was evicted from Big Brother 22

During the second week of the season, Nicole got evicted from the Big Brother house. That was despite a really hard push from Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha to try to save her.

Nicole pushed back against their efforts, though, even going off on Janelle at one point on the live feeds. To make matters worse, Nicole joined in with a group of people telling continuous lies about Janelle.

Earlier today, Janelle finally gave in to anger after defending and campaigning for Nicole for the past two weeks. Maybe Janelle’s comments on the live feeds led to Nicole posting on social media again?

Below is the video that Nicole just posted on Twitter and it shows that she is trying to reconnect with a group of fans that were getting very frustrated with the way that she played the game this summer.

Nicole had made a quick post to Twitter as soon as she was out of the house, but she didn’t go into much detail about her time in the game.

Now, it appears that she is baring herself to the world and letting fans really ask her about why she made the decisions that she made on Big Brother All-Stars 2.

The video below is definitely worth watching for fans of the show and anyone who didn’t understand how hard it was for Nicole to play the game a second time.

Fans split in reactions to Nicole’s Twitter video

Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren was one of the first people to respond to Nicole’s video.

Andy wrote, “The rational fans love you and understand that at the end of the day you were playing a game! You have a great attitude and I hope you have some friendly, constructive dialogues with fans but the people being mean to you are out of line and it is okay to ignore/mute/block them.”

As shown in the image below, not everyone agreed with Andy’s sentiment.

It will be very interesting in the coming days and weeks to see what else Nicole Anthony has to say about her time on Big Brother 22.

It’s also intriguing to think about what Janelle Pierzina might have to say if she gets evicted from Big Brother All-Stars right after Nicole did.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.