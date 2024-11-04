Nathan Griffith claims ‘monster’ Jenelle Evans took Kaiser back to Las Vegas after Jace was removed

Former Teen Mom star Nathan Griffith is speaking out after his ex, Jenelle Evans, reneged on giving his mom primary care of their son, Kaiser.

After moving herself and her three kids, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley, to Las Vegas, Jenelle took 10-year-old Kaiser to Tennessee to live with Nathan’s mom, Doris Davidson, last month.

Nathan agreed it was the best decision for Kaiser’s well-being since living with Jenelle was a “sticky situation.”

However, Jenelle had a change of heart and reportedly fetched Kaiser from Doris’ home and brought him back to Nevada.

Nathan recently spoke with The Sun and revealed that Doris has struggled since Jenelle took Kaiser back to Las Vegas.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The former reality TV star told the outlet that Doris was “inconsolable” when he spoke to her on the phone.

Nathan’s mom was ‘crying her eyes out’ after Jenelle took Kaiser from her care

“The very instant it happened, the school called my mom, and she was crying her eyes out and she was like was just like, ‘I’m so heartbroken,'” Nathan Griffith shared.

Nathan said he told his mom he wished he could do something, but he “really can’t,” seemingly implying that Kaiser’s living situation with Jenelle is not ideal.

“But what can you do unless you have solid evidence or proof of this person doing something?” Nathan pondered.

Nathan accused Jenelle’s ex, David Eason, of abusing Kaiser

Last month, Nathan made some serious allegations against Jenelle, accusing her of neglect and allowing her now estranged husband, David Eason, to abuse Kaiser.

Nathan told The Sun in October that David “supposedly” left a scar on Kaiser’s shoulder from pinching him until he bled, and in another instance, allegedly punched Kaiser in the face several times.

Reportedly, Jenelle dragged Kaiser out of his school in Tennessee just three days after he went to live with Doris.

At that time, Nathan texted Jenelle, telling her she was a “monster” for allowing “monster” David Eason to “put his hands on” their son.

“You’re going to screw this kid over for the rest of his life, and you don’t care,” Nathan included in his text to Jenelle.

“This is why I was telling Jenelle that she’s a monster. She was allowing that to happen to my son,” Nathan told The Sun.

Since Jenelle took Kaiser back to Vegas, Doris has called her son, Nathan, “every couple of hours” in distress.

“I try to give her advice, and I said, ‘Don’t worry about it,'” Nathan said of speaking to Doris.

“I was like, ‘You can’t control what she does.’ It does stink, suck… however you want to put it,” he added.

Nathan suggested to Doris that they remain level-headed about the situation, “not [get] involved in media that much,” and that eventually, Kaiser will “find his way.”

For his part, Nathan says he hopes to remain in contact with Kaiser so they can continue their father-son chats, which he says benefit the preteen “a lot.”

Jenelle recently lost custody of her other son, Jace

It’s unclear why Jenelle backtracked on letting Kaiser live with his grandmother in Tennessee.

But, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, the news comes on the heels of Jenelle losing custody of her eldest son, Jace, for the second time.

Following an alleged altercation with Jace, Jenelle called 911 multiple times.

Jenelle told a phone operator that Jace was screaming obscenities at her and “smashed” their kitchen cabinets.

Reportedly, Jace ran away at one point but was later found, and that’s when he was removed from Jenelle‘s Las Vegas home.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus on MTV.