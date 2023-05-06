Jenelle Evans says Nathan Griffith ‘ran off’ and isn’t involved in co-parenting their son Kaiser

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claims she’s been parenting her son, Kaiser, without the help of his father, Nathan Griffith.

Nathan is Jenelle’s second baby daddy, following Andrew Lewis, with whom she shares 13-year-old Jace, and preceding David Eason, her husband, with whom she shares 6-year-old Ensley.

Jenelle and Nathan’s explosive relationship played out on Teen Mom 2. The former couple ended up getting engaged in January 2015, seven months after welcoming their son, Kaiser.

However, they never made it to the altar, unsurprisingly — they split later the same year after Nathan was arrested for domestic violence, then they got back together but called it quits for good in August 2015.

Jenelle and Nathan came to a custody agreement in 2020, giving Jenelle primary physical custody of 8-year-old Kaiser. Nathan was awarded visits with Kaiser every other weekend, with Nathan’s mom, Doris, taking Kaiser every fifth weekend.

Now, Nathan is non-existent in his son’s life, says Jenelle.

In a recent TikTok Stitch, Jenelle clapped back at a hater who called her “such a bad mom” and accused her of having “horrible co-parenting skills.”

Jenelle called out her critic, telling her 2.9 million followers on the social media platform, “Well, if you knew anything about my life, you would know that Nathan hasn’t been really involved with Kaiser at all. He moved to Florida, kinda ran off, hasn’t really came back.”

Then, Jenelle elaborated on Nathan’s involvement in Kaiser’s life.

In the comments section of Jenelle’s TikTok, one of her followers asked, “does [Kaiser] ever ask for his dad? it seemed like he was a good dad in the beginning?”

Jenelle told a follower that Nathan is a “good dad” sometimes. Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

According to Jenelle, Nathan is only a “good dad” when he’s around Kaiser, which she says is not very often.

“He is a good dad when he’s around Kaiser but to get him to visit is another story,” Jenelle wrote in response.

Nathan Griffith’s domestic and legal struggles

Nathan has faced his fair share of trials and tribulations, as well as legal and domestic issues, in recent months. The former enlisted Marine — who says he’s 100% disabled and suffers from PTSD — was arrested earlier this year for domestic battery by strangulation.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Nathan allegedly “choked” his girlfriend and “dragged her” up the stairs. The incident occurred while Nathan was still legally married to May Oyola, although they seemingly split before the arrest.

Last year, Nathan went on an Instagram Story tirade, begging for help. Nathan claimed to be suffering from hepatocellular carcinoma (a type of liver cancer), said he was living in his car, called May “completely psycho,” and accused her of refusing to help him out.

In 2021, Nathan told his Instagram followers that he was suffering from depression and had lost weight as a result. He posted a photo of himself with Kaiser a few months beforehand on Instagram.

In the caption, Nathan wrote, “Love my kids [to] death. Even though I wish I could be with my kids 24/7 I’ll always try to make the best of the time I have with them and hopefully I can impact them in the most positive way.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.