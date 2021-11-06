Natalie Mordovtseva accused of heavily photoshopping her latest photo

Natalie Mordovtseva gets dragged again for photoshopping the latest photoshoot. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva is giving Darcey Silva a run for her money as filter queen after fans criticize her latest photo.

The last time 90 Day Fiance viewers saw Natalie, she had a nasty split with her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist.

The Ukrainian actress was accused of coming to the US for a green card after Jovi dropped a bombshell revelation in the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 tell-all event.

The TLC star continued to court fan backlash after throwing her support behind disgraced TLC star Geoffrey Paschel, who was convicted of domestic assault.

Despite still being technically married, the 37-year-old reality TV star is looking for love again on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Natalie gets called out for photoshopping

Natalie recently posted a photo that appears heavily photoshopped and was called out by observers.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The Ukrainian beauty shared a positive caption as she stunned in a red dress, showing off her slim figure.

“Life is all about Balance. Be kind, but don’t let people abuse and use you.. Trust, but don’t be deceived.. Love, but have the same love back. Be content, but never stop improving yourself,” she wrote.

However, fans couldn’t help but notice she looks very different on the TLC hit series.

A commenter roasted Natalie for her filtered photo writing: “Amazing how photoshopping can change a person! 😂”

Another comment suggested the 90 Day Fiance star looks like a different person: “Hi Natalie, We want to love the real Natalie and not the filtered and photoshopped Natalie.”

Another Natalie critic threw shade: “Talk about being filtered,” however, the stunning reality TV star had some supporters.

Pic credit:@nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

“Fabulous,” concluded one fan in reaction to the photo before another called out the haters for online abuse 90 Day Fiance stars figures receive.

“People so rude in the comments and then say that people need to be “rea” but turn around and criticize everything. If she shows real, there’l be rude comments then too so… let people do what they want.”

Natalie talks about her experience on television

In a recent video, Natalie explained what it’s like to be on reality TV. She talked about receiving online abuse and said that “thick skin” is required for those who want television fame.

The TLC star also spoke about her experience in the Ukrainian film industry, such as learning to cry on camera. In addition, she went on about how fame is fleeting, whether it’s reality TV or movies.