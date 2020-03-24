Ash Naeck of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days opens up about fans bullying him about his unusual eyes

On this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, fans were introduced to Avery Warner and her Mauritian-Australian boyfriend Ash Naeck.

Ash, a relationship coach, met Avery online and the two began a relationship. The series followed Avery on her first trip to Australia to spend time with Ash in person.

Ash explains his condition

Some fans noticed the unusual appearance of Ash’s eyes since they bulge out a bit. This has led some not-so-kind fans to call Ash “bug-eyed.”

However, there’s a reason for the way Ash looks and he opened up about it on Instagram. Ash suffers a hyperactive thyroid, a disorder in which the thyroid produces too much of the hormone thyroxine. This can cause all sorts of problems, including anxiety, heart palpitations, tremors, fatigue, unexpected weight loss, and more.

Ash said he was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism more than a decade ago. He was 21-year-old at the time. He suspects his hyperthyroidism is caused by Graves’ disease, an immune disorder for which the most common cause is an overactive thyroid.

Graves’ disease can cause ophthalmological symptoms including proptosis, the forward displacement of the eyes. That would give the appearance of bulging eyes that viewers noticed with Ash. Unfortunately, Graves’ disease causes more than just cosmetic problems. Other ophthalmological symptoms include eye pain, redness, swelling, dryness, and, in rare cases, vision problems.

Fortunately, hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease are treatable. Treatments can include medication, radioactive iodine therapy to inhibit hormone production, and surgery. For most people, the conditions are very manageable.

Fans have been cruel about Ash’s appearance

Although Ash’s medical prognosis is good, the cruelty from 90 Day viewers about his appearance hurt him. He responded to it in a graceful Instagram post on Monday, saying he chooses to extend kindness towards his haters.

“My choice regardless of the hate, regardless of the cruel words, regardless of the way you racially abuse and judge me over those past few weeks and regardless of the amount of horrific cruel messages received, my choice will always be to plant the seed of love for it is the only way to a blissful life,” Ash said.

Ash did say that some viewers extended kindness to him while others came to him with concern.

“I want to thank the few of you who were super nice and nurturing in reaching out and bringing this to my attention in the most caring way possible,” he said.

“For the majority of the rest that came in with so much hate and cruel intention whether bloggers or individuals, I still send you love no matter how f**ked up your intentions towards me were.”

Nearly all the fans commenting on the post were supportive, saying that they respected Ash’s kind response as they sent their regards.

In the post, Ash mentioned he is seeing a naturopath and holistic health expert to help manage his condition. Some fans recommended he add a regular doctor, which he said he would consider.

Ash ended the post with a reminder to stay safe during the quarantine. Hopefully, all will heed that stellar advice.

