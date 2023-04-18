Miona Bell says it takes more than reality TV fame to have a successful business

Miona Bell is killing it with her brand Miona Beauty, which has gained rapid success in less than two years of being in business.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star doesn’t want people to think that the success of her company is all because of her reality TV fame.

Miona recently participated in a Q&A with her social media followers, and she got some questions about her successful venture.

Miona’s husband, Jibri Bell, has been boasting about how well his wife has been doing since coming to the US and starting her business.

They’ve posted snaps showing the boxes upon boxes of orders from recurring trips to the post office as proof that the company’s customer base continues to grow.

However, Miona is spilling the tea on how to create a successful company.

Miona Bells talk about business and reality TV

The 90 Day Fiance star answered questions from her Instagram followers, and one curious commenter wanted to know, “How did you manage to get yr brand to blow up fast as a young entrepreneur?”

In her response, Miona admitted that “going on TV or a reality TV show can definitely help…but to a limited extent only.”

“It’s not going to be sustainable if you do not have a good product, good branding, good marketing, and so many other components that come into that business,” reasoned Miona.

In September 2022, Miona shared a photo on Instagram showing off her new Porsche, which she bought after starting her business and watching it take off in less than a year.

However, she got backlash online for claiming that her company was built from scratch with no handouts or rich parents.

Meanwhile, viewers felt that her stint on 90 Day Fiance had a lot to do with the rapid success of Miona Beauty, but she wants to make it clear that it requires so much more than that!

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell is a successful entrepreneur

In the video that was first posted on her Instagram Story, Miona told her followers to create a good brand “Then you can go on TV and that might boost it.”

However, the 24-year-old said she’s seen celebrities and reality TV stars go on TV and try to sell their inferior products but fail because the brand did not provide value for buyers.

“They were just trying to sell something,” reasoned Miona.

Meanwhile, being an entrepreneur is not new territory for Miona as she had a thriving company back in her home country of Serbia as a makeup artist.

These days though, that seems to be on the back burner as she’s putting all her focus into Miona Beauty, and it’s paying off.

So far, the website has a range of ponytails, wigs, and clip-ins in different styles and colors, but Miona likely plans to add a lot more products to her brand when the time is right.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.