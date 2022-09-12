90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell shows off brand new Porsche in nude cutout dress

Miona Bell shows off pricey new Porsche. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell took full advantage of her stint on reality TV by launching a beauty company, and now it’s paying off.

The 90 Day Fiance star just bought herself a Porsche, and she showed off the fancy new ride on social media.

Miona, who joined the show with her husband Jibri Bell last season, got a lot of backlash from viewers over her appearance. She responded to the Blackfishing claims and defended her mixed background, which includes Serbian, Mexican, and Middle Eastern.

People also accused Miona and Jibri of clout-chasing as they continued to build their brand and grow their social media with countless Instagram posts and a YouTube channel.

The pair didn’t let any negative comments sway them, and soon Miona launched her brand Miona Beauty selling makeup and ponytails.

Her business has been booming since the Serbian native launched her brand, and now she’s made enough money to buy herself an expensive vehicle.

Miona Bell in a cutout dress poses with her new Porsche

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a post on Instagram to celebrate her successful business venture and all the things she’s accomplished in less than a year.

Miona showed off a black Porsche with a big white bow as she stood beside the new ride, clad in a nude dress with a diagonal neckline and side cutouts. Miona smiled as she posed for the photo wearing clear heels and large hoop earrings.

“Today I got my first brand new car!!!” she wrote in the caption. “I’m a 24 year old immigrant woman that moved to this country less than a year ago and managed to start a business, get a dream car and build a life that I’ve always dreamed of! No rich parents, no handouts, I built everything from scratch and I couldn’t be more proud of myself.”

A few days ago, Miona’s BFF Thais Ramone also showed off her fancy new Tesla– a gift from her husband, Patrick Mendes. The Pregnant Brazilian model wore a green skirt and a crop top as she took the vehicle out for a spin and enjoyed a celebratory dinner.

It was Miona’s time to celebrate, and her husband, Jibri Bell, was right there with her.

Miona Bell thanks her husband Jibri Bell for his support

Miona thanked her husband, Jibri Bell, for his support in the Instagram message and expressed appreciation to everyone who has been supporting her new business.

“Thank you @jibribell for believing in me and teaching me how to leverage and build my business,” wrote the 90 Day Fiance star.

“Thank you to everyone who has given me encouragement and supported @mionabeauty !!! 🤍 remember to always believe in yourself and never give up I love you guys! @mionabeauty,” she added.

