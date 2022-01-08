Mike Sorrentino speaks on whether Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola will return to Jersey Shore after Ronnie’s exit

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino weighs in on whether Sammi Giancola will return. Pic credit: MTV

With Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s exit from filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation, fans have wondered whether that would open the door for an old fan-favorite to return.

Ronnie’s ex Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola hasn’t filmed with the cast in several years.

Originally, many thought it had something to do with not wanting to be around Ronnie since the two of them had a tumultuous relationship throughout the years.

Sammi, however, has said that she is in a different place in her life and hadn’t shown an interest in returning to film.

But now that Ronnie’s gone, does this mean she might reconsider?

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recently spoke about his relationship with Sammi and his thoughts on the possibility of a return to the show.

Will Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

Mike recently sat down with Us Weekly and shared his thoughts on Sammi making a comeback to Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

He shared that the two of them interact on social media often and will comment on each other’s posts.

He said that anytime he asks Sammi if she’s coming back, her response tends to be, “No. Absolutely not.”

While it’s clear Sammi would prefer to remain out of the spotlight of reality TV, Mike doesn’t think fans should count her out just yet.

He said, “You never know…I’m surprised that she hasn’t come back yet or maybe she’s not gonna surprise us on a vacation now that Ronnie’s not here.”

When Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi took some time off from filming following the drama of Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding, she still made a cameo to surprise her castmates a couple of times.

It’s always a possibility that Sammi could shock everyone and make an appearance but there’s nothing indicating that she’s changed her thoughts on filming at this time.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently spoke out about his future with Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been silent for weeks leading up to the premiere of Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The first episode showed Ronnie as he was nervous about proposing to his girlfriend Saffire Matos. He shared his plan with his roommates and asked Saffire’s father for permission.

Following the scenes, footage detailed Ronnie’s arrest last spring after an alleged domestic dispute between him and Saffire. After the arrest, Ronnie announced that he’d be taking time away from filming to focus on his mental health.

After the episode aired, a fan commented on Twitter that they hoped Ronnie would return.

He responded to the post and confirmed, “I’ll be back soon.”

Ronnie says “I’ll be back soon.” Pic credit: @RealRonnieMagro/Twitter

Just how soon remains to be seen, but it’s clear his fans are anxiously awaiting his comeback.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.