Mike Sorrentino is furious with media outlet for using his photo on Jersey Shore co-star’s arrest story

Mike Sorrentino is upset after his photo was used on a story about someone else Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino does not get mad very often but when he does, he means business.

News broke recently that his Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident.

While Mike and his other castmates have yet to speak out about the arrest, news outlets have continued to share information as it’s become available.

Unfortunately for one media outlet, Mike is ready to “sue” them.

Newsbreak incorrectly used a picture of Mike under the headline for a story about a Jersey Shore star’s arrest. The story was actually about Ronnie.

Mike, who’s already been through the wringer with his own legal battles after spending time in prison, was furious.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m suing [Newsbreak] you put my picture with the wrong story idiots!!”

He shared a screenshot of the story and posted, “[Newsbreak] you suck!”

Several of Mike’s followers chimed in to support him and agreed that it was wrong of the media outlet to use his photo to get more views on the story.

Mike has overcome his own legal struggles

The media outlet’s decision to incorrectly use Mike’s photo was a slap in the face to the Jersey Shore star after everything he’s been through with his own legal battles.

Mike spent 8 months behind bars at a federal prison in Otisville, New York after he plead guilty to tax evasion.

The time away wasn’t easy on Mike or his wife Lauren Sorrentino, but he emerged from prison stronger than ever.

Following his release, Mike was ordered to complete two years of supervised release and 500 hours of community service.

Since owning his mistakes and holding himself accountable, Mike has come a long way in his life and has used his platform to encourage others to make a change to improve their own lives.

Mike’s comeback is greater than his setback

Mike’s comeback has been impressive and he’s kept fans updated along the way through his social media platforms.

Mike recently celebrated a major milestone in his life as he received a medallion for being sober for 5 years.

He continues to work with Banyan Treatment Centers to help others who are struggling with addiction.

In addition to staying sober, Mike and his wife Lauren have another major milestone coming as Baby Sitch is due to arrive next month.

The happy couple has shared their pregnancy journey with fans through social media and are ecstatic to be growing their family. Mike has shared during episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation that he was “desperate” to become a father and start a family with Lauren.

It looks like his dreams will be realized in just a few weeks.

While Mike’s made an impressive comeback, it’s no wonder he would be irate with a media outlet for incorrectly using his photo to imply that he was in trouble with the law.

Additional details regarding Ronnie’s arrest have yet to be released.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.