Michelle Young has returned to Instagram after filming The Bachelorette

Michelle Young is back from filming The Bachelorette and teases her upcoming season in her latest post. Pic credit: ABC

Filming has wrapped for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, and she’s back on social media.

Michelle left for Palm Springs to film the first half of the season and ended up back in her hometown of Minneapolis to finish it out.

Now Michelle is back and she may or may not have found love and even an engagement ring.

Michelle returned to Instagram in grand fashion.

Without giving anything away, she posted a promo for her upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which is set to return on Tuesday, October 19.

In the picture, Michelle wears the stunning pink and gold dress that she sported during the season’s first teaser. She sits in front of a picture frame decked out with flowers. She holds a rose in her left hand and teases fans with a heart locket on her ring finger.

The picture also included the premiere’s airtime and the season’s catchphrase, “love is in bloom.”

She referenced her teaching career in the caption, writing, “This is one class you won’t want to skip!”

Michelle’s The Bachelor friends show support

Some of Michelle’s fellow castmates from Matt James’s season of The Bachelor expressed their excitement over Michelle returning and her season of The Bachelorette coming up.

“OMG SHE’S BACK!! [fire emoji] Class is in session baby,” Chelsea Vaughn wrote in the comments section.

“My FAVORITE teacher,” Serena Pitt wrote, addressing Michelle’s clever teacher caption.

“Beautiful!!!! So excited,” Rachael Kirkconnell, the winner of The Bachelor exclaimed.

What to expect for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette

Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette arrives in almost exactly a month!

There is reportedly plenty to look forward to in regards to her season.

Bachelorette producer Rob Mills declared that Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette was going “insanely well” during filming.

Additionally, Tayshia Adams has teased that Michelle had quite a great selection of men to choose from.

While not much is known yet about who Michelle ends up with, if it’s anyone at all, we know one person who Michelle doesn’t end up with.

One of her contestants is lined up to be the next Bachelor for Season 26. The contestant’s name is reportedly Clayton Echard.

Additionally, we know that Michelle’s season will feature a group date involving one of her strengths.

In a sneak peek shot from on set, Michelle is dressed up in athletic gear and poses by a cart of basketballs. Since she played basketball growing up and in college, she is likely interested in seeing who can keep up with her.

Aside from that, viewers will have to wait and see what happens when The Bachelorette Season 18 premieres.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c.