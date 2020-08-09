Michelle Duggar calls her children ‘precious’ and reveals she loves ‘every one of them’

Michelle Duggar has been front and center for most of Counting On this season. She is rumored to be feuding with Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard after the two stopped filming, but her recent comments are confusing.

Jill Duggar has been cut out of the Counting On specials that have been airing following the new episodes on Tuesday nights. Her courtship and wedding were not featured alongside her siblings, and her children were not part of the birth special either.

Is Michelle Duggar doing damage control?

In an interview with Us Weekly, Michelle Duggar talked about her relationship with Jim Bob Duggar and all of the blessings they have had in the 36 years they have been together. The couple shares 19 children together and they are currently raising Michelle’s great-nephew, Tyler Hutchins.

When talking about her children, Michelle said, “And he’s given us these precious children and we love every one of them.” The “he” she references is God. The Duggars believe that every child is a gift from God and they continued to expand their family until they couldn’t anymore.

She made it a point to make sure she said she loved every one of her children, which would include Jill Duggar. After the back and forth that has happened between her daughter and husband, this could be some sort of damage control. Derick Dillard knows a lot, and the Duggar parents may not want to risk him talking about it all.

Why are Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard not on Counting On?

It has been a while since Counting On fans have seen Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard on a season. The couple decided to walk away from filming because of issues with demands being made. Derick has elaborated on some of the issues, but there is a lot more he hasn’t confirmed.

Last year, Jill missed out on celebrating the major holidays with the Duggars. Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar hosted the gatherings at the compound, but she and Derick were not in attendance. There was speculation that Jill was being shunned, though she did show up when Jinger Duggar came into town earlier this year and recently attended Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower.

Last week, Michelle Duggar spoke at a conference and threw some subtle shade. Many Counting On viewers believed she was referring to Derick Dillard with her comments.

Then, this week, she gave the interview to Us Weekly. It looks a bit like damage control, but if it isn’t, it will be interesting to see where this family lands when the holidays come around again.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.