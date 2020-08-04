Counting On specials snub Jill Duggar’s special moments

Counting On has been doubling up episodes this season. They have compiled specials that air the hour following the new material.

Last week, the Duggar relationships were chronicled. It was noted that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were not a part of it, but this week, she was also cut out of the Duggar baby special.

Why is Counting On ignoring Jill Duggar’s moments?

Jill Duggar is no longer filming Counting On. It was assumed that it had everything to do with Derick Dillard has his transphobic Twitter rant against fellow TLC star, Jazz Jennings, and TLC, but that was not the case.

Both Jill and Derick parted ways with Counting On before that. He has been spilling the tea about the behind-the-scenes drama, which includes money issues and control over special moments in the children’s lives like births and courting.

Now, Jill Duggar is being cut out of the Counting On specials. Last week, she was not a part of the Duggar weddings special.

That wasn’t too out of the ordinary though, especially because TLC revealed they would no longer work with Derick Dillard following the Twitter tirade. The courtship, engagement, and wedding would be hard to edit without the groom showing.

Tonight, the Duggar babies are being featured. Michelle Duggar was shown with Jackson, Johannah, Jordyn-Grace, Josie, and Jubliee. The older Duggar children’s birth specials were also pieced in, all the way through Jessa Duggar having Ivy Jane Seewald.

Obviously, Josh and Anna Duggar and their children were not shown. Jill Duggar was cut out as well. Neither Israel nor Samuel’s births were mentioned or pieced into the special. She did appear on occasion, but only in the event she was in the original footage from 19 Kids and Counting, or when she was helping during one of her sister’s births.

Joy-Anna Duggar was still featured

It is known that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have decided to stop filming Counting On. Derick Dillard confirmed that when the season began airing earlier this summer. While the reason behind their departure isn’t clear, they are still appearing in this season.

Her wedding was a part of the special last week, and this week, Counting On viewers will see Gideon’s birth. Joy-Anna had to have a c-section after laboring at home because he wasn’t positioned properly.

Seeing that Joy-Anna Duggar is still a part of the specials and Jill Duggar is not is concerning. There has been speculation that Jill is no longer considered part of the family, and this was just more evidence to back up the claim. There must have been some way to include the Dillard boys’ births, even if only using short clips.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.