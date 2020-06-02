Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio honeymoon in Florida, share masked Disney kiss

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance introduced viewers to Michael Jessen, a 42-year-old dad of two, and Juliana Custodio, his 23-year-old Brazilian wife.

Although fans were suspicious of Juliana’s motives due to Michael’s wealth and the couple’s large age gap, the pair seems to be doing well. They were recently featured on an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantine where it was revealed that they’ve been quarantining with Michael’s kids, his ex-wife Sarah, and Sarah’s husband.

Quarantine, however, seems to be over for the two- they managed to find time to travel to Florida together for a honeymoon.

Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio share adorable honeymoon photo

Juliana revealed on Instagram that she and Michael are honeymooning at the popular Disney Springs in Orlando.

The two appear to be taking social distancing seriously- they shared a kiss while wearing masks and kept their distance from others.

“Honeymoon with the big love of my life,” Juliana captioned post.

Disney Springs, which is primarily a shopping and dining destination, reopened on May 20th after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The area reopened before most of the rest of Disney World, whose theme parks will remain closed until next month.

Michael and Juliana have been back in the spotlight

For the most part, Michael and Juliana have kept to themselves after appearing on 90 Day Fiance, but recently, they’ve been back in the spotlight.

Michael recently revealed on social media that “Big Ed” Brown of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has been trying to text Juliana since his season started airing. Ed’s journey to the Phillippines to meet his girlfriend Rose has been featured on the current season of Before the 90 Days, but Rose broke up with Ed before the end of his trip.

Ed, now single, decided to initiate contact with Juliana, which prompted Michael to call him creepy and “not a good guy.”

Michael and Juliana have also been sharing their lives on social media. Recently, Juliana shared that she’s studying for her GED. Back in December, Michael revealed that he and Juliana are considering adopting Juliana’s niece and nephew from Brazil.

The Jessen-Custodio family has also been going through a scary health crisis- Michael’s ex-wife Sarah, who is the mother of his two children, was diagnosed with breast cancer, which is part of the reason they decided to all quarantine together.

Overall, though, the big, nontraditional family seems to be happy and doing well. Michael and Juliana will likely continue to keep fans in the loop regarding the family news on social media.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.