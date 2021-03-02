Meri Brown ‘likes’ tweets from fans who diss Kody and commiserate with her

Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has been busy on social media lately.

She was more vocal than she’s ever been during the Brown family’s live tweet on Sunday night. And a glance at her Twitter profile reveals that she’s clicking the like icon on several fan comments.

The thing that stands out about the posts she’s liking is that they all share a common theme: all of the tweets mentioned were posted during Sunday’s new Sister Wives episode.

Also, they are derogatory towards Kody and his mistreatment of her, and they are supportive of Meri and commiserate with her.

One fan wrote, “Meri, I honestly believe it is inappropriate to comment on others marital situation, but you are worth so much more than him. I’m sorry I commented. It just hurts my heart.”

Another fan said, referring to the confusion and disconnect between herself and Kody about Coyote Pass, “That was a hard and sad part to watch.. I don’t like seeing you unhappy and misunderstood!!!”

Another comment about Sunday night’s episode read, “I’m so heartbroken after this episode. I know we don’t see everything, but to hear the things your husband says is difficult as a stranger, I can’t imagine how it hurts you. I’m sending all my love for you because you deserve love.”

In Sunday’s episode, viewers watched Kody and Meri continue to struggle within their relationship, which Kody recently acknowledged is “distant and amicable” at best.

The patriarchal husband of four told an ET correspondent that he and Meri have been separated for about four or five years.

Meri chose to tell the same ET correspondent something different: she had been together with Kody since the beginning and hadn’t gone anywhere.

Fans of the show have seen a different side of Meri lately. She typically sticks to posting vague, sometimes even cryptic, messages on social media.

Fans’ comments validated Meri’s actions and emotions

Meri ‘liked’ fan tweets. Pic credit: @MeriBrown1/Twitter

Perhaps Meri is taking hints from her estranged husband lately, who hasn’t been shy about sharing their marital woes with the world. It is tough for the show’s fans to watch Meri continually fight for a marriage that she herself admitted is “dead.”

Kody even went as far as to call himself “honest, grumpy, and cynical” on Twitter recently, acknowledging the evident change in his demeanor this season.

Meri has been with Kody for 30 years

Kody, 52, and Meri, 50, married in April 1990.

The couple welcomed sister-wife Janelle into their plural marriage three years later. Christine followed suit a year after Janelle. Kody married his fourth wife, Robyn in 2010, after a 16-year marriage hiatus.

Meri and Kody legally divorced in 2014 (after 24 years of legal marriage together) so that Kody could then legally marry Robyn so he could adopt her three children from a previous marriage.

Although Meri was the one who offered to divorce Kody, she had a hard time accepting it.

Meri and Robyn seem to have a close relationship as of late, saying on Twitter, “Kody says I talk to Robyn about issues like it’s a bad thing. I’m actually quite grateful and blessed to have her in my life, someone who brings perspective, understanding, and love. Grateful that she has my back, as I do hers!”

Meri also has a close relationship with Solomon and Ariella Mae, who are Robyn’s biological kids with Kody.

Robyn plays an important peacemaker role in Meri’s life

Fans saw Robyn play the peacemaker role on this week’s Sister Wives episode when she forced a truce between Kody, Meri, and herself. The three worked things out, so well, in fact, that they walked away hand-in-hand-in-hand.

With Kody and all four of his wives seemingly more outspoken these days amidst several fractured relationships, fans are surely in for some entertainment this season.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.