Melissa Gorga strikes a pose in belly-baring outfit for night out with Bachelorette star

Melissa Gorga was living her best life in the Hamptons as rumors swirled about her future on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

We saw photos of her during a stylish night out with The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher, and she appeared unbothered by all the hoopla.

Melissa has been enjoying her first free summer in a long time while the show took a break — although Andy Cohen continues to deny that claim.

Either way, the entire cast finally had the summer free to spend with their family and friends, and Melissa took full advantage of that.

She recently confessed, “I miss my summers, I haven’t had one in years. I’m just scheduling s**t everywhere.”

Well, the 44-year-old added a girl’s night out to that schedule, and of course, she packed her fashionable fits as she left Jersey and all that drama behind for some fun.

Melissa Gorga strikes a pose in a belly-baring outfit while out with JoJo Fletcher

Melissa Gorga linked up with Bachelorette star JoJo during a night out, and they snapped a cute photo to mark the occasion.

JoJo posted a photo on her Instagram Story that showed her in a bright orange dress as she posed alongside the Bravo personality.

Meanwhile, Melissa was chic in her Hamptons attire, which included a striped three-piece set with a crop top, matching pants, and a button-down shirt that she wore open.

The two reality TV stars looked gorgeous as they posed for the snap. Melissa had one arm around JoJo and the other in her pocket as she leaned against the deck casually.

JoJo captioned the Instagram snap, “My girl @melissagorga.”

Melissa Gorga posing with JoJo Fletcher. Pic credit: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram

Melissa has been in Montauk for several days and recently made waves in a black bikini.

The mom of three shared a stunning photo as she enjoyed some time in the ocean, and her physique was a major topic of conversation, with many claiming that as the reason for Teresa Giudice’s jealousy.

“Much needed little break by the ocean 🌊,” Melissa captioned the Instagram post, which has racked up over 900 comments and over 37,000 likes.

Melissa Gorga is cashing in on RHONJ merch

Melissa might need to head back home to New Jersey sooner than intended because that break has officially ended.

Monsters and Critics recently reported that the show is set to start filming in August and that everyone from last season, including Melissa and Teresa, are returning for Season 14.

In the meantime, Melissa is cashing in on RHONJ merchandise as she recently restocked her store Envy by MG with new items that have her catchphrase, “I know you hate me but try to control yourself.”

Melissa restocked the hoodies that had quickly sold out, and now she also has tote bags with her memorable comment from the reunion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.