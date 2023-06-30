Melissa Gorga gives us ‘50s vibes’ in black bikini during getaway

Melissa Gorga and her castmates are spending quality time with their families as The Real Housewives of New Jersey takes a break from filming.

Andy Cohen has denied that the show is on pause, but we all know that normally the cast would start filming after the season ends, but this time that’s not the case.

In the meantime, Melissa is making the most of her free time and zipped out of Jersey for a fun getaway.

The mom of four posted a stunning bikini photo with a vintage vibe as she snapped a mirror selfie during her time away in New York.

Melissa just dished about her vacation on a podcast episode and exclaimed her excitement that this time around, she can enjoy the summer with her friends and family since she’s not filming the show.

As for when filming will resume? Well, we’re still waiting for an update on that, but until then, you can find the fashionable RHONJ star living her best life.

Melissa Gorga gives us a ’50s vibe in a skimpy bikini while on vacation

Melissa shared a gorgeous photo on her Instagram Story clad in a chic black bikini that featured a high cut.

The Bravo Housewife snapped the photo inside a bedroom that featured green and white chairs with a vintage print, complete with a green carpet on the floor.

The rooms gave off “’50s vibes,” which is what Melissa captioned the photo, which showed her sitting with her legs crossed on the bed.

Melissa Gorga rocks a black bikini. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga is enjoying her free time as RHONJ pauses filming

Melissa recently opened up about the RHONJ break during an episode of her podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga.

The 43-year-old reasoned that it was a good idea for the production team to put the cast on pause and allow some time to regroup after one of the darkest seasons in the show’s history.

“I feel like if we all got into a room tomorrow, we all still feel the exact same way,” admitted Melissa. “None of our feelings have changed…so I think it’s smart to wait.”

While they wait, Melissa is taking full advantage of her free time as she packs her calendar with events and lots of time with her friends and family.

“I miss my summers, I haven’t had one in years,” Melissa explained. “I’m just scheduling s**t everywhere…I just booked Italy with Joe, I’m so excited about that.”

“I never get to do that kind of stuff in the summer, where everyone’s traveling, I’m working all the time,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.