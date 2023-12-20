Matt Klotz from Big Brother 25 appears on The Bold and the Beautiful in a new episode clip

Big Brother alum Matt Klotz was invited to appear on an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. And that episode has finally arrived.

In the clip below, Matt plays James on the December 20 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Big Brother and the famous CBS soap opera have crossed over several times recently. Notable houseguests have been invited to guest star on the soap.

Taylor Hale and Monte Taylor from Big Brother 24 were invited to appear on a Bold and the Beautiful episode last year.

Matt and Cirie Fields got the invite this year. They filmed their scenes shortly after BB25 ended. Jared Fields and Reilly Smedley from BB25 were also on set but didn’t film any content.

Now, Big Brother fans can debate about Matt being a good actor.

Matt Klotz appears on The Bold and the Beautiful

The clip below is from the December 20 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. It debuted at 12:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

For viewers looking up the episode on a streaming service, this is Season 37, Episode 63 of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Matt plays a fashion house employee named James. He works at Forrester Creations with RJ (Joshua Hoffman), Luna (Lisa Yamada), and Zende (Delon de Metz).

Enjoy the clip, and let us know if you were impressed with Matt’s appearance in the soap opera world. Does he compare well to Big Brother alums who previously appeared on the soap?

Watch a sneak peek of Big Brother star Matt Klotz's appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful #bb25 pic.twitter.com/LLiBfFTX1l — 🔥 BigBrotherXtra 🔥 (@BigBrotherXtra) December 19, 2023

