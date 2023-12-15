Mary gets heat for ‘provocative’ twerking videos in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All Part 3 spoiler

The third and final part of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All is a few days away and promises to be as explosive as the first two.

Mary DeNuccio is in the hot seat because of the provocative twerking videos that she’s been posting online.

The new mom got called out by Shekinah Garner, Tim Malcolm, and Daniele Gates for her hypocrisy.

The overly jealous 23-year-old shocked viewers with her rigid rules for Brandan DeNuccio, who was not allowed around other women.

While living in the U.S., Mary prevented Brandan from visiting his mom because she had female roommates.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Even when he spent time with his mom and sister, he had Mary on video with them.

When Brandan finally arrived in the Philippines to start his new life with Mary, things didn’t get any better.

In a memorable scene from the season, the obsessed Filipina warned Brandan to only look forward while in the church so that he wouldn’t see the other female churchgoers.

Mary has gotten blasted by TLC fans who’ve urged her to seek therapy, and although the season is over, she’s not out of the hot seat yet.

Mary DeNuccio gets slammed by her castmates over ‘provocative’ twerking videos

Mary’s co-stars are not letting her off the hook after they’ve witnessed her jealous behavior toward Brandan all season.

In a teaser for Part 3 of the Tell All shared by PEOPLE, host Shaun Robinson played several videos of Mary dancing on social media, and the 90 Day Fiance stars had a lot to say about that.

The always outspoken Shekinah had already seen the clips online, and she was the first person to call out Mary’s behavior.

“She’s like shaking her a** in a sexual way on camera, to the camera, trying to get a lot of sexual attention. They’re very provocative,” said Shekinah.

“Wow!” exclaimed Tim after seeing the videos. “She’s like shaking her a** on social media but doesn’t want Brandan to do anything.”

“Yeah, I think it’s the double standard about him,” Daniele said.

Kenny agreed with that sentiment adding, “If he were shaking his butt in a Speedo, she would not tolerate that at all.”

Mary DeNuccio tries to defend herself during Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell

After being called out for her hypocrisy, Mary tried to defend herself and exclaimed,

“It’s a dance… a lot of people do that.”

However, Shekinah was not letting her off that easy.

“Yeah but you’re doing it Mary, and you’re this very controlling person towards your husband,” reasoned the 41-year-old. “So for you to do it and be that way towards him, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Meanwhile, Brandan defended his wife and told the group that Mary has become “more confident in posting her body online” since he came into her life.

“I see it, I’m supportful of it, and I think, you know, do whatever it is that you need to do to make yourself feel better,” said Brandan.

Part 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All airs on Monday, December 18, at 8/7c on TLC.