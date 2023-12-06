Shekinah takes aim at Andrei following the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All: ‘He’s painfully insecure’

Shekinah Garner isn’t backing down after Andrei Castravet confronted her at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All.

We got a brief look at Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: The Couples Tell All, and as expected with every season, there is some major drama coming our way, so get your popcorn ready.

A preview of next Monday’s second installment of the Tell All showed us Wayne Cornish accusing Holly Weeks of abandoning their marriage, Kirsten Yenniek accusing Julio Moya of finding another girl, and Daniele Gates accusing Yohan Geronimo of using their apartment as his “w***e hotel,” for starters.

We’ve also learned that some seasoned 90 Day Fiance veterans — including Andrei Castravet, Kalani Faagata, Tim Malcolm, and Tania Maduro — will be joining the cast on stage to offer their insight into this season’s couples’ relationship woes.

In another clip shared by 90 Day Fiance on their official Instagram feed, we see 90 Day Fiance veteran Andrei approach Shekinah on the stage, and a squabble ensues.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Are you seriously coming up to me and confronting me?” Shekinah asks Andrei in the preview clip as he walks up to her chair on the stage.

Shekinah Garner and Andrei Castravet get into it on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All

“Yes. You’re saying that I’m the most toxic person over here,” Andrei replies before Shekinah demands that he go sit down and “get out of” her face.

“You’re telling me to sit down? You’re not gonna tell me to sit down,” Andrei fires back.

A few obscenities are hurled before Shekinah declares that Andrei is a “d**k,” and the scene ends.

Following Part 1 of the Tell All, Shekinah opened up her Instagram Stories to a fan Q&A. One of Shekinah’s followers wanted to know, “Wtf is [Andrei’s] problem?” adding that he is “controlling” toward his wife, Elizabeth Castravet, and was “aggressive” in approaching Shekinah.

In response, Shekinah shared a clip of the scene and used some choice words to describe how she feels about Andrei and his Tell All antics.

Shekinah puts Andrei on blast for his Tell All behavior

“He’s full of toxic ego driven energy,” Shekinah began.

Shekinah was not happy with Andrei approaching her during the Tell All. Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

Shekinah continued to throw some major shade at the Moldovan native, telling her fans that Andrei is “Painfully insecure and unfortunately not intelligent enough to have a fair argument with.”

Apparently, we’re in for an entertaining segment involving Shekinah and Andrei because the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie also teased, “Wait till you see the whole scene.”

Part 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: The Couples Tell All airs on Monday, December 11, at 8/7c on TLC.