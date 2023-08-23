90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Mary DeNuccio needs therapy as her jealousy hits an all-time high

Mary DeNuccio is need of some serious counseling, say 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

When fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise met Mary and her boyfriend, Brandan DeNuccio, this season, they were inundated with red flags.

Philippines native Mary and U.S.-born Brandan communicated via video chat 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And by 24/7, we mean literally every waking (and non-waking) hour, including trips to the bathroom and while one or the other was asleep.

When Brandan gave up his life in America to relocate across the world in the Philippines to be with Mary, not much changed.

Mary insisted that Brandan keep his eyes on her, and not even dare look in the direction of any other females, even during mass.

When Mary brought Brandan along to attend her regular Sunday church service, she reminded him as they stood in the pews, “Don’t look at girls, okay, like I told you.”

Brandan didn’t take well to Mary’s demands, and during a tense conversation about it during the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Mary had a panic attack.

All Brandan wanted from Mary was a promise that she wouldn’t continue to control his every move, but she admitted she just “can’t stop herself” from being jealous and blamed it on being abandoned by her parents in her early years.

The scene left quite the impression on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers, who headed to Twitter following this week’s episode to suggest Mary seek counseling.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers believe Mary DeNuccio needs counseling to overcome her childhood trauma

One of Mary’s critics compared her to Alex Forrest, the obsessive character played by Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction, calling her “sick” and tweeting that she “really needs years of counseling.”

“It’s really sad,” they added. “I feel worse for Brandan.”

Wow, there goes Glenn Close again 🙄 Mary told Brandan 4 times not 2 look at girls in church 🤦🏻‍♂️ She’s sick & really needs years of counseling. Her parents dumped her as a baby, that had 2 be the start of this 🤷🏻‍♂️ It’s really sad, I feel worse for Brandan. #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/0Pp2BHV9Y8 — Larry (@mechmonster2000) August 22, 2023

Another fan of the show called Mary “scary, like homicidal maniac scary,” for her jealous behavior.

“Mary needs a therapist not a relationship,” tweeted another 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer, joking that her actions are worthy of an episode of Snapped.

Mary needs a therapist not a relationship , another episode of #snapped is loading. 😂#90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/Sb7m3mdE1H — Melodi Roswell 🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@QueenAsijiki) August 22, 2023

Brandan and Mary are married and reportedly expecting a baby

Brandan must not have been too bothered by Mary’s jealous nature because, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, the couple went through with tying the knot.

Not only that, but one of Brandan’s family members claimed that Mary is expecting her and Brandan’s first child.

Mary’s jealousy isn’t the only issue that Brandan has conquered throughout their relationship. He also discovered that Mary was lying to him.

Mary confessed to TLC’s cameras that she sometimes turned off her WiFi during video chats with Brandan before he came to the Philippines, telling him that it was due to power outages.

But, in reality, Mary was using that time to hang out with her male friends — pot calling the kettle black much?

Brandan and Mary’s love story isn’t over yet this season, but given their tumultuous dynamic, we’re definitely curious to find out what other relationship problems the young couple will face before they decide to walk down the aisle.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.