90 Day Fiance viewers think Mary is ‘manipulating’ Brandan with her constant crying

Brandan and Mary DeNuccio won’t take home the fan-favorite award this season, as their scenes continue to rub people the wrong way.

More so than Brandan, it’s his girlfriend Mary who has 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers frustrated with her antics.

The 23-year-old is now being dubbed as manipulative due to her constant crying episodes, which sometimes trigger her panic attacks.

Mary has a way of turning on the waterworks whenever she is confronted by Brandan about her behavior.

In a previous episode, production medics stepped in when Brandan tried talking to Mary about her jealousy.

The conversation triggered an extreme reaction from Mary, who started to hyperventilate and had a hard time breathing. That put an end to the conversation real quick, and now people are convinced that Mary knows exactly what she’s doing!

90 Day Fiance viewers bash Mary’s manipulative ways

Another day, another tearful episode from Mary, and that has become the norm this entire season.

If you expected something different, maybe it’s time to lower your expectations because Mary and Brandan had another serious conversation, and once again it ended in tears.

This time it was about their financial situation, which by the way, is not good. However, when Brandan brought up the idea of asking Mary’s grandpa for a loan, the tears started flowing.

After the episode played out, viewers took to Instagram to bash the Filipina for her manipulative behavior.

One commenter said, “This is ridiculous. 90% of her screen time has been crying and hyperventilating.”

“She needs to teach a class on manipulation 😭 babyyyyyyyyy she’ll make a 💰,” said someone else.

Another viewer reiterated that sentiment and wrote, “Chile she is the manipulation master 😂.”

“Here she go with the manipulating crying I cannot stand this girl” noted someone else.

“She is manipulative. Sorry,” another viewer added.

Viewers want Brandan to leave Mary and go home

Viewers are going to be sorely disappointed and even more frustrated as the season plays out because this will not end the way they think it will.

People have pointed out the red flags with the couple’s relationship, and have been urging Brandan to pack his bags and return to America.

However, that’s not going to happen because, spoiler alert: Monsters and Critics already revealed that Brandan and Mary are married, and there are photos to prove it.

Furthermore, the latest rumor is that the couple might be expecting their first child. A woman claiming to be Brandan’s relative revealed on social media that Mary was pregnant.

So far, the pregnancy has not been confirmed, but in due time we’ll find out if the problematic couple will be parents.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.