Married at First Sight returning to Boston for Season 14 — Here’s how you can apply

Ever wanted to marry a stranger? If you live in Boston, this may be your chance.

Married at First Sight is revving up for more chapters of the controversial social experiment.

Out of 11 seasons, 12 couples have stayed together in these scientific compatibility-based pairings.

While the show is currently airing the Atlanta season, the series reportedly already filmed weddings for the upcoming 13th season based in Houston.

Apart from the Texas city, producers are gearing up for their 14th try at matchmaking in Boston.

Season 14 takes the series back to Massachusetts, where hopeful singles will go through various rounds of intensive questioning to see if their life partner is somewhere to be found in the process.

It’s isn’t the first time the franchise is taking on Boston. MAFS has produced success in the past with the match of Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre.

Where can you apply for Married at First Sight?

The first step is a lengthy questionnaire complete with photos and videos to help illustrate your personality.

From religion to smoking habits, it’s clear this questionnaire has gotten more specific over the years thanks to those who got through this process with the wrong intentions.

Apart from questioning, there’s a background check plus an additional forensic search on finances.

So far, the experts have attained about a 30 percent success rate throughout the years, there is a chance you could leave with your lifelong partner like Woody and Amani did when the series came to New Orleans.

One of the final steps is interviewing with the resident experts themselves – Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Calvin Roberson.

When will the weddings happen?

The application directly asks if you have availability for two weekends in May and the last weekend in July.

It’s safe to say the process for the season based in Boston is looking like it will start in May.

However, after the recent bombshell of a pregnant ex-fiancee, more and more people are skeptical that some of these matches are created for solely ratings.

The experts have denied these claims and spoke out in defense for the process.

Would you want to put your future in the expert’s hands and get married to a stranger?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.