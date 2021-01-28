Married at First Sight casting call: Here’s how to apply for MAFS

Those looking for love and reality TV fame can now apply for MAFS. Pic credit: Lifetime

A Married at Frist Sight casting call has gone out for singles looking to appear on Season 14 of the hit Lifetime show.

Season 12 of MAFS may have just kicked off, but Lifetime already has plans for the next two seasons put in motion. After giving the reality TV love experiment a six-season renewal in August, the network continues to move full steam ahead with Married at First Sight.

Last summer, the network sent out a casting call for Season 13, which will occur in Houston. Although Lifetime has yet to reveal details regarding Season 13, it’s believed the show will begin filming soon and hit the airwaves in the summer or fall.

While fans are focused on Married at First Sight Season 12, a casting call for Season 14 has recently been issued. The process to be cast will be lengthy, so it makes sense Lifetime wants to get the ball rolling.

Let’s look at how those interested can apply for a chance to find their soulmates on reality television.

How to apply for MAFS Season 14

Kinetic Content Casting used Instagram to share that the casting process for Boston has officially begun. The announcement revealed only singles that are ready to commit and find love should apply.

Boston Casting Inc. also issued a call for singles to apply for Married at First Sight via Facebook. The post appeals to those that are tired of using dating apps and are looking to meet the one.

Both of the casting calls share all potential contestants must apply through the casting website. Anyone who applies must agree to be available for interviews in the next couple of months.

MAFS Season 14 application requests

It may seem simple just to fill out a form on a website to appear on MAFS. However, there’s more to applying than merely filling out a form and hitting submit.

All applicants will need to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The form lays out what participants can and cannot talk about regarding their experience on the show.

The process gets extremely personal. Applicants need to be open to sharing religious beliefs, physical preferences in a mate, political views, family values, and more subjects. No topic will be off-limits, and contestants need to be honest to be matched to the right person.

Those interested should remember the purpose of Married at First Sight is to find help singles find love. The reality TV show has had success in matching couples who are still married today and have started a family.

Last but least, it’s important to remember MAFS receives a slew of applications each season. There could be many reasons a person wasn’t picked and it’s nothing personal.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.