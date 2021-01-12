Married at First Sight exclusive: The new brides talk lingerie

Married at First Sight is returning with five new couples in Season 12 and now, we’ve had a chance to take a look at the new brides.

As with many previous MAFS seasons, the women got together ahead of the wedding for a bit of pre-nuptial partying and they also got a chance to bond a little bit.

In our first exclusive sneak peek into the new season of Married at First Sight, we see the ladies during a pre-wedding get together where they talked about (and tossed about) some lingerie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One thing is clear from this clip, these ladies are not shy and even though they haven’t even met the grooms yet, they’re already making plans to spice things up for their honeymoon. Could this be the most exciting MAFS start in history?

Clara passes out panties

In the MAFS sneak peek, we can already tell that Clara is a bold blonde as she asks the others for their thoughts on lingerie.

“I hope you don’t find it presumptuous that I bought us all lingerie,” Clara declares as the women sip their mimosas and champagne.

And it turns out it wasn’t presumptuous at all as the others all ooh and ahh over the lingerie sets that Clara picked out.

It looks like she picked out a good variety of styles and sizes to be sure that everyone got a piece that they liked. She even told them ahead of time that they can “mix, match and try things on.”

Paige and Briana ended up splitting a bra and panties set, and when Clara asks if they think their husbands will like the sexy outfits, Briana says, “My husband better!”

These ladies are ready for the honeymoon!

It turns out that Clara wasn’t the only one who has been planning for the upcoming MAFS honeymoon. She was met with excited affirmations after asking, “Has anybody bought lingerie?”

“Oh, girl yes!” Paige reveals. “For the whole week!” It turns out that she has been busy buying a whole new sexy wardrobe to show off to her MAFS husband, Chris.

Briana didn’t buy new lingerie but reveals that she did get rid of some of her old things before getting ready for this new commitment.

Based on this MAFS preview, it looks like this season of ladies will be a bit more outgoing than some of the brides from previous seasons. In fact, there might be a bit of honeymoon lovemaking based on the snippet of conversation that we’ve seen.

Will any of these MAFS couples be getting lucky on their wedding night? Will any of these new cast members land on any of our MAFS lists like this one about the craziest moments? It’s no secret that this is going to be a dramatic season.

We’ll have to tune in and find out but first, we’ve got to see some weddings!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.