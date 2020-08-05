Get ready for a lot more Married at First Sight! Lifetime renews for six more seasons

Lifetime has renewed Married at First Sight for six more seasons. Oh yes, fans should get ready for a lot more MAFS because it is not going anywhere.

It is a mega renewal for the show that features two strangers getting married the second they meet. MAFS has been beyond successful for the cable network, so it is no surprise it is coming back.

What is surprising is that Lifetime ordered it through Season 17. It is almost unheard of for a show to get that kind of renewal. MAFS Season 11 kicked off on July 15.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lifetime banks on MAFS

Married at First Sight premiered in 2014 but not on Lifetime. The show debuted on FYI and ran for four seasons on the network. It has called Lifetime home since 2017 when Season 5 premiered. MAFS helped launch Lifetime in the world of reality television, with a focus on relationships.

According to Deadline, which was first to break the whopping renewal news, over 65,000 people have applied to be on MAFS over the years. Like most reality TV shows that focus on people finding love, the success rate of couples staying together after the eight weeks is not stellar.

However, the Lifetime experiment has proven strangers can find love. Nine couples from the series are still married, with several having welcomed babies into the MAFS family.

Married at First Sight spin-offs

Not only is Lifetime putting money behind the flagship series, but Married at First Sight has also given the network a couple of spin-offs.

The First Year, Married Life, Second Chances, Jamie and Doug Plus One, Honeymoon Island, Happily Ever After, Couples’ Cam, and Australia were all born out of MAFS. The network recently ordered additional episodes of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, which is airing right now.

Lifetime has also greenlit the new spin-off Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, which will focus on those applicants who didn’t get matched on the show. It will feature Pastor Calvin Robertson and Dr. Viviana Coles, mentoring two singles each week.

Pastor Cal and Dr. Vivian will dole out relationship advice and assist with a lifestyle transformation to help change the ways of participants who have been unlucky in love.

At the end of the episode, each single will go on a date to see if the changes help them find a love match. It is the opportunity to help those who couldn’t get matched on MAFS still find love.

There is so much Married at First Sight coming up on Lifetime fans are going to lose their minds.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.