Brett defends himself after flirting with Henry’s friend at his bachelor party on Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight star Brett is defending himself after flirting with Henry’s best friend at his bachelor party, which recently played out on the Lifetime show.

Brett and Olivia are one of five couples appearing on Season 11 of the hit reality show. While both of them appeared pleased with their pairing, Brett’s flirtatious ways are raising eyebrows for her and fans.

Most notably, Brett was hitting on Kristin, who is best friends with Henry. The latter is also on MAFS Season 11 alongside his new bride Christina.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What happened at the bachelor party?

Brett shared a flirtatious and awkward moment with Kristin.

After shoving the two of them onto a small bench, they barely fit on, Brett began to question Kristin’s friendship with Henry. Brett insinuated that Henry and Kristin were more than just friends, especially since Brett believes Henry has great taste in women.

Kristin wasted no time putting Brett in his place. She insisted that he doesn’t know her.

Flirty Brett took the opportunity to ask her to tell him more. His line did not impress Kristin. She was annoyed Brett was flirting with her since he was engaged to be married.

It was creepy, for sure. Kristin and some fans believe that Brett crossed the line. He though doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

Brett defends flirting before marriage

Along with flirting with Kristin at his bachelor party, Brett was also flirty with a waitress. Brett is now defending his entire behavior.

On the recent episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, host Jamie Otis wasted no time letting Brett know that watching him flirt was awkward. She then asked Brett’s thoughts on his interaction with both Kristin and the waitress.

“I’m not proud of the fact that I flirt sometimes when I’ve been drinking, but I didn’t do anything wrong, it was our bachelor party!” Brett replied.”If you can’t have fun at your bachelor party, there’s something wrong with you, not me.”

Jamie did seem too happy with his response. She then asked if he was even thinking about his future wife at the time.

“At our bachelor party, we didn’t know our wives. This was just some idea of a person. There’s not this relationship foundation that I’m somehow betraying because I’m doing these things. We’ve never met!” Brett explained.

As for being flirtatious with the waitress, Brett insisted he wasn’t serious and was only playing with the waitress. It was all in good fun. He doesn’t think joking or messing around in a playful manner is flirting.

Brett defending his flirtatious behavior at his bachelor party is not helping to change the player image he has earned since appearing on Married at First Sight.

What do you think of Brett’s response to his flirting?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.