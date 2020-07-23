Married at First Sight Red Wine Recap: Wedding day bliss or wedding day miss?

Monsters and Critics columnist Liz Long recaps Married at First Sight, New Orleans, Season 11, Episode 1102 with a little help from a glass of pinot (or two) …

Greetings my MAFS-Lovers! And welcome to your weekly recap of Married at First Sight, where the wine is fine but the Season 11 cast is better!

We are two for two here as far as amazing episodes go, so grab a glass of vino or can of Mich Ultra if you’re like Brett, and let’s dive right in, shall we?

It’s wedding time, after all, and while I was most looking forward to seeing Amelia and Bennett’s wedding-day chemistry, this is the union now causing me the most concern!

On the other hand, I’m left wondering whether Brett and Olivia might stand a chance after all! Could Brett be a pleasant surprise? Oh the voo-doo that you do so well, New Orleans!

But first, let’s pick up from where we left off last week, when “Ms. Reservations.” Karen was not sure if she wanted to marry Miles and all his pesky “emotions.”

Karen & Miles: Only a warm-hearted Miles can melt an icy Karen

For pretty much the whole wedding between Miles and Karen, I screamed at my TV, “SMILE, KAREN! SMILE!” Even Miles’s sister looked on in anger, thinking, what is wrong with you girl? You are about to marry my amazing brother, who taught me what a man is supposed to be like!

And though Karen finally gave us a genuine smile during her first dance with Miles, it took some time to get there. Let’s count the ways Miles was able to melt away the iceberg that was Karen’s reservations.

Miles immediately hugged Karen’s mom and assured her Karen would be taken care of; Miles did not panic when Karen freaked out at the altar, but instead gave her his hankie, promising, “I got you”; Miles was gentleman enough to ask Karen if he could kiss her, but swag enough to tell her, “I could get used to looking at you.”; and Miles took it in stride when Karen revealed she had already “stalked him”–I mean, “did her research”–and further told him, he “should really be more private.”

By the time their first dance rolled around, Karen had no choice but to smile, realizing what we have already known: Miles is a catch. No need for worry, girl. He’s got you.

Up next! We have:

Brett & Olivia: A pleasant surprise?

Okay, guys. We all know that Brett was well on his way to making the list of worst MAFS husbands ever after last week’s episode. In fact, many of us chastised the experts, asking, “Do they know not what they do?!”

I mean, the nerve of putting an innocent, sweet girl like Olivia through this experiment with a guy who is clearly not ready for marriage.

HOWEVER, after tonight, I’m wondering: does love–can love–magically happen when you pair one cat-lover with another? IS there something special in their DNA that potentially makes this match, dare I say it, a good one?

Elizabeth, you’ve had one too many pinots, you say. But go with me on this one, guys …

Pic credit: GIPHY

Now I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but could Brett’s abysmal display of manhood last week simply be overcompensation for a deep-rooted lack of confidence? Might he truly just be a nerd at heart, looking for his mate to spend quiet nights at home … just them and their cats? All signs this week point to “yes.”

Exhibit A: Olivia’s pre-wedding gift to Brett was a star named after them, to which Brett reflects “was a nerdy thing to do. But I can appreciate that.”

Exhibit B: His vows were actually …. decent! AND, he, like Miles, offered his bride a hankie when she got emotional!

Exhibit C: His eyes lit up when Olivia described her hobbies! And these were not “I like to go clubbing” hobbies, guys. These were “I like to watch movies at home and sit with my cats” hobbies! And Brett loved every second of this. I mean, why go to the expensive movie theater when you can watch CATS – at home!?

Finally, the thing I was most nervous about (Brett possibly thinking he was superior to Olivia in the looks department), did not come to fruition! In fact, Brett said Olivia was the type of girl he’d hit on at a bar! [Insert joke that any girl could be Brett’s type], but, you guys, Brett described Olivia as having … and I quote …. “a sense of GRACE about her”! GRACE!!! Plus, he said she was “very attractive” to boot! Not “hot”! Attractive! And did I mention GRACE!!?!

Okay. I’ll calm down now. I realize it’s only episode 2, but Brett … are you in there? I don’t know where that jack-hole from last week went, but I’ll take this new and improved you!

By the way, Brett’s parents weren’t there because “they don’t like to be on camera” but we know the truth ….

Speaking of dads, Olivia’s dad’s name is Sterling, and yeah, I just felt the need to point that out.

Moving on to another somewhat pleasant surprise is a couple who took home the crown for off-the-charts initial chemistry …

Amani & Woody: Infectious Joy All Around!

So was it just me, or did anyone else have a permanent grin on their face–like from ear-to-ear–the entire time Woody and Amani were together?

I believe it officially started the moment Woody allowed his personality to shine, giving his signature dance move for Amani and the crowd to enjoy.

And though I had a fleeting fear that Woody might be “too much” for the cool and collected Amani, this worry was quickly put to rest when Woody demonstrated his genuineness of wanting to be a good man–not just for himself–but his wife as well.

Woody is a nice blend of silliness and seriousness. He is self-aware to know when to reign it in, but he can still cry when pushed to become a better man. I mean, given that Miles is his BFF, should we have any doubt?

Amani is certainly feeling her new husband and her new title of Mrs. Randall. “He’s really centering his behavior around how I feel, and I appreciate that.” Glad you noticed, Mrs. Randall.

Woody, you had me at “mind if I call you sweets” and “I just want to do flips.” But what was up with the whole jumping over the broom thing?

Perhaps even more perplexing than the broom jump or even the way Amani’s dad pronounced the word “apprehensive” was … Amelia and Bennett this episode!

Amelia & Bennett: Haven’t we met before?

Okay, so the fact that Amelia and Bennett met prior to their wedding isn’t THAT crazy. I mean, New Orleans is a small town, after all, and Amelia and Bennett presumably fall into a select creative niche. But I’m confused (and horrified!) that this prior meeting might not have been a good one?

Their vibe was all off, and I’m not so sure if Bennett seemed too excited when he had to change those vows on the fly like that. What went on between these two?! I’m dying over here!

Amelia and Bennett were my match-made-in-heaven! He gave her a pebble necklace and she wore a bird’s nest on top of her head for crying out loud! Plus, both of their moms are how shall we say … a bit off-the-wall(?) in the most entertaining way possible! In fact, let us take a moment, for Bennett’s mom, shall we?

Her speech was, um, passionate? And how about Bennett for being so calm during this dramatic soliloquy: “I look FOR-ward, SONNY, to MEETING the woman you will spend the rest of your days with. DON’T you!?!”

Meanwhile, Amelia’s bridesmaids are putting on their finest fringe flapper outfits to unicycle down the aisle! Did I mention how much I’m loving this season’s cast of characters?!?

Just PLEASE say “I do” Amelia and Bennett … I NEED you guys to be a couple!

Next week, we will find out if these two indeed marry as well as see the marriage of Henry and crud, I forgot her name. Also, the other couples appear to ignite their sparks even more in the bedroom … including Brett and I-exude-grace-Olivia!

A litte ditty is creeping into my head right now that goes something like this: All I am sayyyyyy-ing … is give peace Brett a chance! Have another, Elizabeth, you say? Don’t mind if I do!

Til’ next week my MAFS-Lovers!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.