Marlo Hampton departs RHOA, claims it’s just a ‘break’

Another day, another casting shake-up for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

People is reporting that Marlo Hampton is bowing out of the Bravo series after two seasons as a full-fledged housewife.

In a statement to the outlet, Hampton claimed her contract with the show concluded with The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15.

Moreover, “this break” signals a change for the reality TV star, “allowing me the space to participate in new entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”

Hampton has appeared on the show sporadically since RHOA Season 4, but it wasn’t until RHOA Season 14 that she claimed a peach to become a full-time cast member.

From now on, her focus is on setting an example for her nephews by showing “my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity!”

Marlo spent years as a friend before getting a peach

It sounds like she’s leaving the show on good terms because she is excited about her “continued relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal.”

Hampton has had fans since her first debut on the show as a friend of NeNe Leakes.

In recent years, though, fans have called to give her a promotion.

In their eyes, she delivered the content needed to be on the show permanently.

Big changes are on the way for RHOA

RHOA Season 16 promises to be a transitional year for the show, with Kandi Burruss also recently announcing her exit after 14 years.

Porsha Williams was recently confirmed to be coming back after spending two years away.

At the time of the announcement, it emerged that she had inked a wide-ranging deal with NBCUniversal that will find her showing her expertise in both reality and scripted content.

Recent reports have suggested that Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak are both coming back for Season 16.

The latter would be the biggest shocker because of everything going on in her life, including her looming divorce from Kroy Biermann.

Sheree Whitfield may be the only other returning cast member

Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, and Sanya Richards-Ross are the only cast members from the previous season whose fates are unknown.

If we had to guess, Whitfield will be the only one who makes the cut, and even then, she could be a friend of the housewives.

EP and reunion host Andy Cohen recently revealed that the show has “some amazing new gals” in the mix.

At one point, it seemed it would be a complete reboot, but now, it seems like we’ll have half returnees and half newbies, which should help shake up the show.

Unfortunately, the series hit a devastating lull last year, with many worried the show wouldn’t even make the cut for renewal.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Season 16 is expected to air in late 2024 or early 2025.