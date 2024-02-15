Andy Cohen reacts to Porsha Williams Guobadia’s RHOA return, teases ‘amazing new gals’ for Season 16

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is preparing for one of its biggest cast shake-ups since its debut in 2008.

First, we learned that Kandi Burruss was walking away after 14 seasons.

Then, we learned that Porsha Williams Guobadia is staging a comeback after a two-season hiatus.

According to reports, Kenya Moore is also in the mix to remain on the show.

Beyond that, details haven’t been forthcoming about what to expect about the upcoming season.

Thankfully, Andy Cohen is spilling some goodies for fans who have been waiting months to discover what would become of one of their favorite franchise iterations.

Andy Cohen is excited to welcome Porsha Williams back to RHOA

Cohen spoke positively about Williams’ return in a recent episode of Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, saying that he’s “so excited about this.”

The Watch What Happens Live host said that viewers were still very much immersed in the 42-year-old’s life at the time of her departure.

But he thought she needed to move on with her life, and in the time that’s passed, she’s gotten married and led a spinoff titled Porsha’s Family Matters, appeared on FOX’s Stars on Mars, and much more.

Cohen believes viewers are about to meet a “more evolved Porsha” but stresses that she’ll still be the person we know and love from the show.

“She’s such a bright light, and I’m just thrilled she’s back,” Cohen gushed.

Several new cast members are in the mix for RHOA Season 16

As for the rest of the cast, there are many unanswered questions, including whether original star Sheree Whitfield will make the cut to keep her peach for the next season.

Cohen said that the network is still finalizing details of the cast but stressed that “we’ve got some amazing new gals.”

He also touched upon the recent wave of rumors, saying that many are “not true.”

One person who could be staging a comeback is Phaedra Parks. The former Real Housewife is currently starring in Married to Med and The Traitors.

Even after all these years, her commentary still lands very well with the audience, and there has been a push from fans to get her back on the show.

With Burrus’ departure, this is the first time it seemed possible since her departure because the Kandi and the Gang star previously refused to film with her former co-star.

Bravo is finally listening to fan complaints about RHOA

Interestingly, Bravo seems to be listening to viewers after the most recent season of RHOA struggled to reach the same success as previous seasons.

The show was no longer fun, and the viewership suffered for it.

If the show manages to bring back some big names mixed with new faces, there’s a good chance the show could be saved.

With production set to get underway soon, we should have some updates in the coming weeks.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus at Bravo. It is expected to return in late 2024 or early 2025.