RHOA Rumor: Kim Zolciak reportedly returning for Season 16

It looks like The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans eagerly awaiting Kim Zolciak’s return are finally getting their wish.

Media Take Out reports that the original star has closed a deal to return for the upcoming RHOA Season 16.

The outlet states that Zolciak has been in discussions with the network for two years but had been asking for too much money to make a deal worthwhile.

If the report is accurate, it would make for a dramatic season of the long-in-the-tooth series, which many thought would get a RHONY-style reboot after the dud that was RHOA Season 15.

Zolciak has a lot going on in her personal life, which would translate well to the small screen and give her an actual storyline.

The 45-year-old held a peach for the show’s first five seasons and has appeared as a guest twice and in a friend role once since departing.

Kim’s popularity scored her a long-running RHOA spinoff

Bravo rewarded her with a spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, which was canceled after an eight-season run in 2020.

Regarding spinoffs of The Real Housewives, it’s one of the most successful thanks to its impressive longevity.

The big question about the mother of six’s return is whether fans can handle the drama in her life.

She and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, have had this back-and-forth drama over the last year, with divorce filings, reunions, rinse and repeat.

It’s been a lot, and the most recent drama found them both being ordered to attend and complete mediation.

Kim’s personal life will probably seal the deal

This is the kind of drama producers will likely want on the show because, whether they love her or hate her, Zolciak has fans, and bringing back an original cast member is always something that can shake up dynamics.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Kroy will be on the show, but given the one-time couple’s reported financial woes, there’s a good chance neither of them would think twice about arguing on-camera for some cash.

As we delve into The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16, change is in the air.

Kandi Burruss officially quit the series after 14 seasons earlier this month.

Burruss is currently the longest-serving cast member across the whole Real Housewives universe.

Kim would return alongside Porsha Williams Guobadia

Porsha Williams Guobadia confirmed her long-awaited comeback earlier this month, with Andy Cohen later teasing some new cast members in the mix.

Kenya Moore has also been rumored to be returning, but it’s hard to know what will happen until contracts are signed and the news is official.

Bravo rarely comments on casting news, but we’ll have to stay tuned to find out what will become of this once-hot series.

Kenya and Zolciak are both on bad terms, with the latter’s cameo on Season 15 seemingly reigniting their feud.

Is there a path forward for them? Perhaps we’ll find out if they’re both on the cast next season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus at Bravo. It is expected to return in late 2024 or early 2025.