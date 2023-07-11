Kenya Moore claps back at Kim Zolciak after her RHOA cameo

Kenya Moore wasn’t here for what Kim Zolciak said about her during her cameo on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kim returned to dine with Sheree Whitfield, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow. It was only a short stint, but there were rumblings she was attempting to get her peach back.

It was all shade during their get-together, and what Kim said about Kenya still being alive caught her attention.

If you’re going to talk about her, expect a clapback. That happened when Sunday’s episode aired, and Kenya went all-in.

The RHOA peach holder took to Twitter to share her disgust while quoting a fan who was disgusted by what Kim said about Kenya.

She called Kim out on her alleged gambling addiction, foreclosure, and issues within her marriage to Kroy Biermann.

All the while, Kim was busy bragging to Sheree, Lisa, and DeShawn about her 11 years of marriage to Kroy.

Kenya Moore reads Kim Zolciak for filth

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has had drama all season, and Kim Zolciak’s cameo took things to another level.

She tweeted, “This comment is truly evil. I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was… sorry IS down…learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA”

This comment is truly evil. I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was… sorry IS down…learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA https://t.co/vZXXgAqp53 — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 10, 2023

The fact that she even tagged her in the tweet added another level to the read.

Kenya called it all out and left nothing on the table.

Kim Zolciak also threw shade at Kandi Burruss

Throughout the conversation, Kim Zolciak wasn’t keeping anything to herself.

She also mentioned Kandi Burruss, who she has feuded with for years. It’s all about the Tardy For the Party song, and Kim lets the ladies know that despite hugging Kandi at Porsha’s wedding to Simon Guobadia, they are not cool.

Kim worked hard during that conversation to show producers she was ready for her peach back. The shade, the comments, and the attire screamed audition instead of dinner with friends.

With everything happening in Kim’s life, it isn’t surprising that she wants back onto reality TV. Don’t Be Tardy was canceled; she hasn’t done much in the entertainment world since then.

However, if she wants to return, rocking the boat with Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss isn’t doing her any favors.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.