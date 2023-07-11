Kim Zolciak came back to RHOA and bragged about great marriage with Kroy Biermann months before filing for divorce

The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers saw a familiar face on the most recent episode of the hit Bravo show.

Kim Zolciak had teased her return, and she was ready to paint her life as glamorous while dealing with some heavy personal and financial issues.

She sat down and had dinner with Sheree Whitfield, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow to catch up. It was a trip down memory lane for viewers who have tuned in to RHOA for years.

Not surprisingly, Kim didn’t pass up the opportunity to shade Kenya Moore or Kandi Burruss. She was ready to mention it all, and she did.

The discussion turned to whether her house was in foreclosure, which had been all over the blogs when she filmed with the women.

Kim denied that was the case, laughing it off — because how could she lose her multi-million dollar home for $200,000?

Kim Zolciak brags about marriage to Kroy Biermann

Upon her return to The Rela Housewives of Atlanta, Kim Zolciak couldn’t wait to brag about her 11-year marriage to Kroy Biermann and how happy they were.

Remember, she met him while filming the show, and as the other women talked about their love lives, she was happy to report things were going great.

"I just sing a song, it went really big." 👀 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/1obFlnt2Ko — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) July 10, 2023

In reality, problems likely led to the former reality TV star filing for divorce.

Things got nasty when news of the couple’s split made headlines, including Kroy accusing Kim of having a gambling problem.

Kim and Kroy were throwing out accusations, calling each other out with petty messages on social media, and much more.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann call off divorce

And just as quickly as Kim Zolciak filed for divorce, she filed to drop the petition to end her marriage.

Kim and Kroy Biermann are attempting to reconcile their relationship for their children. The couple shares four children, and he adopted Kim’s older daughters from previous relationships. Brielle and Ariana even took Biermann as their last name.

It will be interesting to see where they go from here, especially after all the financial issues they are rumored to have. Kim’s love of the casinos was chronicled on Don’t Be Tardy, The Real Housewives of Atlanta spin-off Bravo gave her.

There is speculation that Kim wants to return to RHOA, and having a Bravo paycheck coming in wouldn’t hurt.

Time will tell if Kim returns, and if she does, will she bring Kroy with her?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.