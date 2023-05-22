Kroy Biermann says Kim Zolciak has a gambling problem that left them ‘financially devastated’

Kroy Biermann has accused his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, of having a gambling problem that has left the family “financially devastated.”

The former NFL player and The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shocked fans with their divorce announcement earlier this month.

In the past two weeks, things have gotten bitter and ugly between the former couple.

Kim and Kroy are in a divorce war fighting over custody of their kids and finances.

Today, Kroy dropped a bombshell allegation based on their financial issues, which has now shed more light on why their Atlanta home went into foreclosure.

According to Kroy, his soon-to-be ex-wife has some issues, and he’s making some serious demands regarding their children.

Kroy Biermann says Kim Zolciak has a gambling problem

Page Six has obtained court documents revealing that Kroy has declared that Kim’s gambling problem has left the family “financially devastated.”

Kroy alleges that Kim spends “substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance.” The outlet also revealed that Kroy included copies of bank statements and checks in the court documents to help prove his case.

Not only that but Kroy also claims that Kim’s obsession with gambling takes priority over their four children. The former couple is parents to Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

Kroy accuses Kim of not properly taking care of the kids, adding more fuel to his case for custody.

The alleged gambling problem has prompted Kroy to take action with some serious demands from the court regarding Kim.

Kroy Biermann wants Kim Zolciak to have a psych exam

In the court documents, Kroy has requested that Kim be tested for mental health issues such as narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, ADHD, anxiety, and depression. Kroy believes that Kim’s compulsive gambling could be caused by a deeper issue.

As of this writing, Kim has not responded to her estranged husband’s latest court filing and gambling claims. However, his accusations come hot on the heels of Kim requesting that a judge force Kroy to get drug tested.

Things are getting ugly between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann as their divorce heats up. They are pulling no punches with each other when it comes to their kids.

Kroy and Kim are even still living together. Based on all the allegations back and forth, there’s no doubt the living situation is tension-filled.

What do you think of Kroy’s claims about Kim? Do you believe him?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.