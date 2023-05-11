Kroy Biermann shades Kim Zolciak with Instagram bio change

Kroy Biermann isn’t going to be Tardy for the Party.

The former NFL player threw shade at Kim Zolciak-Biermann following their divorce news becoming headline news.

Kroy and Kim met while she was appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and they were given their own spin-off, Don’t Be Tardy.

The duo married in 2011 and officially filed paperwork to end their marriage earlier this month. They listed their separation date as April 30, which is fresh and new.

Kim welcomed four children with Kroy, three boys, and a girl. He also adopted her daughters, Brielle and Ariana, who took his last name when they were adopted.

After their split went public, both Kroy and Kim changed their Instagram bio.

Kroy Biermann twists Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s song title

Kroy Biermann switched up his Instagram bio in a creative and shady move.

It now reads, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. My ring Meant a Thing, you can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

Before the split, the part “My ring Meant a Thing” wasn’t there.

Kroy Biermann updated his Instagram bio. Pic credit: @kroybiermann/Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann tried her hand at a music career and had several songs. Tardy for the Party was one of them, so their spin-off was called Don’t Be Tardy. Google Me is another one, and the “my ring Meant a Thing” shade was another. However, it was titled The Ring Didn’t Mean a Thing.

What’s next for Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann?

As the couple moves ahead with their divorce, new bits of information continue to leak.

There has been some talk of their home being in foreclosure for months, despite denials from Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her older daughters.

Just before the divorce news broke, news about the couple owing over $1 million dollars in tax debt to the IRS. It’s been a rough month for the Biermanns already, and more will likely come.

What will happen with Kroy’s relationship with Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann will be interesting, mainly since they have grown up with him. However, they will likely side with their mom even if something scandalous happens.

Rumblings have come out about Kim possibly having someone new already, and it’s possible. With Kroy throwing shade about the ring, we have to wonder if there was infidelity that isn’t being admitted yet.

Prepare for the divorce to get nasty, especially with tax debt involved.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.