Brielle Biermann enjoyed some time at her happy place as she posed on a beach in Florida this week.

The influencer, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, shared a carousel including three photos with her 1.3 million followers.

The 26-year-old wore a fine knit striped sweater dress by Tiger Mist that perfectly showed off her curvy figure.

In one shot, Brielle turned to face the camera, wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses and letting her long brown hair blow in the sea breeze.

Brielle shared the three snaps, which were taken from behind to show the stunning beach that she was walking on.

She wrote a simple caption, letting her followers know she was content, saying, “happiest at the beach 🤍.”

Brielle Biermann shares how she keeps in shape

Brielle often shares her looks on Instagram, and last week she shared a close-up shot of her hair styled in beachy waves and roller curls.

In the comments section, when asked by a follower how she maintains her figure, Brielle revealed, “Modere lean body system!”

Pic credit: @briellebermann/Instagram

Modere is a multi-level marketing company (MLM) that sells a range of products, including its Lean Body System. The weight loss program claims to help you burn fat with three products: Trim, Activate, and Burn.

You then choose three habits you want to change out of five options: stop eating fried foods, stop drinking soda, walk 7500 steps, drink 5 12oz glasses of water, and eliminate white flour, rice, and sugar.

There doesn’t seem to be a diet plan to go along with Modere’s system, as it simply focuses on using the supplements.

Whether these products help Brielle stay slim or not, there’s no denying she looks great!

Brielle Biermann has her own cosmetics line

Brielle may be an influencer, but she is also in business with her mom Kim Zolciak and her sister Ariana.

The trio combined their initials and created their own cosmetics line called KAB Cosmetics.

The brand originally focused on lip kits but now provides a full product range, including eyeshadow palettes, blush, and mascara. The products are all vegan and cruelty-free and claim to cater to all skin tones.

Brielle rarely seems to promote her brand on social media but did admit in a post from last year that she never starts doing her makeup without using the KAB Cosmetics beauty oil to prep her skin.

You can shop for the products on kabcosmetics.com.