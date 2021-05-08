Don’t Be Tardy canceled after 8 seasons on Bravo — What will Kim Zolciak-Biermann do next?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s reality TV show Don’t Be Tardy has been canceled after eight seasons, but she may already have a new project in the works Pic credit: Bravo

Don’t Be Tardy, named after Kim’s hit single Don’t Be Tardy for the Party, ran from 2012 to 2020. The show starred Kim, her husband Kroy Biermann and their six children, Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann, Kaia Rose Biermann, Kash Kade Biermann, Kroy Jagger Biermann Jr and Kane Ren Biermann.

The most recent season featured the Biermanns on a cross-country RV road trip. Unfortunately for the family, their ride on Bravo is officially over.

TMZ broke the news on Friday. The show was reportedly canceled because Bravo “felt the show had run its course.”

A representative of the couple told the outlet that Kim and Kroy were very grateful for the long relationship they’ve maintained with Bravo.

The Biermanns may get another reality TV show

Even though their Don’t Be Tardy days may be done, it appears that the Biermanns may already be drumming up a new reality TV show.

Kim and Kroy spoke to TMZ and told the outlet that they are determined to extend their days of reality TV.

“You will see the Biermann family on [your] TV screens again very soon,” The Biermanns told TMZ. “Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned.”

It appears that the couple hopes to score another reality TV show, possibly with Bravo.

Their rep added, “While ‘Don’t Be Tardy…’ will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family and we look forward to seeing what’s next.”

Reality TV fans know that E! is looking for a family to replace the Kardashians. The Biermanns may believe they have a shot at that spot.

Kim’s long history with Bravo

Kim first started working with Bravo when she appeared as an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kim was on the show for Seasons 1-5 and provided plenty of drama for fans.

Kim dated a man with the pseudonym Big Poppa for the first two seasons of the show. She received plenty of expensive gifts from Big Poppa but also plenty of backlash considering he was married at the time. This prompted NeNe Leakes’s infamous line “close your legs to married men.”

After her five-season run, Kim left RHOA and started her own reality TV series Don’t Be Tardy.

Her time on RHOA and Don’t Be Tardy adds up to 13 years on Bravo reality TV shows. If it’s up to Kim, it may turn into many more years.

